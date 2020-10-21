TRIGGER WARNING This article or section, or pages it links to, contains information about sexual assault which may be triggering to survivors. If you or someone you know needs help c

Tekashi 6ix9ine — real name Daniel Hernandez — is being sued for allegedly sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl at a Harlem party in 2015. Hernandez was 18 at the time.

6ix9ine previously plead guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance back in 2015. The alleged victim, who has been identified as Jane Doe, is seeking reparations.

As TMZ report, Jane Doe claims to have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol when the alleged assault took place. The case highlights that this compromised her ability to consent (her ability to consent was already compromised on account of her being underage.)

The suit claims that 6ix9ine and his associate Tay Milly made three sexually-explicit videos featuring Jane Doe. The lawsuit references one video that features Doe allegedly performing oral sex on Tay Milly, whilst 6ix9ine is shown simulating pelvic thrusts behind her as he “touched and groped [her] buttocks in a sexually explicit and demeaning manner,” via Page Six reports. A second video features Jane Doe sitting on 6ix9ine’s lap partially undressed, and the third features her lying naked across Hernandez and Milly’s laps.

Page Six report that Jane Doe is suing for unspecified damages under the Child Victims Act. The report alleges that the victim “was caused to be severely injured and suffer severe emotional and psychological injuries.”

Hernandez was sentenced to four years of probation after pleading guilty to the sexual assault back in 2015. He was not required to register as a sex offender.

If you or someone you know needs help: