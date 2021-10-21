Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, former manager of Tekashi 6ix9ine, has been granted new counsel after filing court documents stating he is down to his last $1,200.

On September 6th, 2019, Shotti was sentenced to 15 years behind bars as part of a highly publicized federal racketeering case. Shotti plead guilty to one count of firearm possession during a crime and one count of firearm discharge during a crime. The charges stemmed from two separate incidents that took place in April 2018, both of which involved 6ix9ine.

The first incident, which took place on April 3rd, saw Shotti, 6ix9ine, and other associates of the the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang rob a rival gang member and rapper, whilst Shotti was in possession of a pistol.

The second incident took place on April 21st, during which an individual approached Shotti and 6ix9ine at a restaurant and shouted a derogatory comment at them. Shotti, 6ix9ine, and the others drove away. When the individual and one other person followed them, Shotti exited the vehicle and fired two shots at their car.

Shotti was originally arrested in November 2018. He was initially charged with six counts, including racketeering conspiracy, violent crimes in aid of racketeering, and firearms use. Following a plea agreement in March 2019, Jordan pleaded guilty to the firearm possession and firearm discharge counts. The month prior, 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy, multiple firearms offenses, narcotics trafficking, and other charges.

In new court documents acquired by Complex, Shotti put forth a motion with the US Court of Appeals on October 20th, asking to be appointed an attorney to “aid in presenting issues.”

Shotti’s motion details that the former manager is too low on funds to hire a lawyer, stating that he has just $1,200 in “cash on hand or money in savings or checking accounts.” In the U.S. Court of Appeals motion, Shotti cites the Criminal Justice Act (CJA) — which makes it possible for those “financially unable” to hold counsel have legal representation appointed to them.

Love Tekashi 6ix9ine? Get the latest Tekashi 6ix9ine news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

From the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts:

“The Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution guarantees an accused the right to representation by counsel in serious criminal prosecutions. Enacted in 1964, the CJA establishes a comprehensive system for appointing and compensating legal representation for accused persons who are financially unable to retain counsel in federal criminal proceedings.”

Shotti’s request for counsel was granted the following day, on Thursday, October 21st. Jamesa J. Drake of Drake Law, LLC has been assigned to represent him.

In a financial affidavit filed in support of the motion, Shotti says that he has not received income within the past twelve months. He cites August 2021 as the month and year of his “last employment.”

“The petitioner’s [Shotti’s] case is complex and beyond any understanding he has of the law and its procedures,” the filing reads. “The petitioner desperately needs the help of legal counsel to properly prepare the issues and supporting facts and laws to support each issue that will be presented before this honorable court.”

According to the documents, Shotti has been held in isolation amid pandemic restrictions. He argues that these conditions have interfered with his ability to research information related to an appeal effort.

For all things Tekashi, follow our 6ix9ine Observer.