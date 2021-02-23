Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Tekashi 6ix9ine is leaning into his villain narrative, comparing himself to pop cultures corniest touchstone, The Joker.

In case you missed it, Showtime recently dropped a three-part docuseries exploring the mythos of the polarising Brooklyn rapper.

Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine draws its focus to the rise of hip hops most notorious troll, his affiliation with the Nine Trey Bloods gang, and subsequent testimony that lead to the arrest of two members of the gang, and his arrest and prison sentence for racketeering and firearms charges.

During an unreleased interview in the series first episode, Tekashi — real name Daniel Hernandez — likened himself to a superhero’s nemesis.

“I feel my steppops was a superhero,” 6ix9ine mused. “He was always helping people without thinking about himself and that’s what a superhero did and that’s what my steppop did. Superheroes always die. Fuck being a superhero, I want to be a villain. Villains never die.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s stepfather, Luis Nazario, was shot and killed in broad daylight a block away from home during a trip to the store. “When they took him away from me, I felt naked,” Tekashi revealed in the documentary.

Elsewhere in the video, Tekashi went on to compare himself with The Joker.

“It’s like the Joker, you want to hate him, but you love him,” he continued. “He’s the bad guy but you end up falling in love with him. You consistently say, ‘I hate this guy,’ but you can’t stop watching. There’s somewhere deep down where you fall in love with that guy.”

To be honest, there’s a kernel of truth to the comparison; both 6ix9ine and Jared Leto’s The Joker don shit her and even shitter tattoos.

The Karam Gill-directed documentary, Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine, premiered on February 1st. The film was based on Stephen Witt’s article for Rolling Stone. You can check out a trailer below.