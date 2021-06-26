Tekashi’s net worth is estimated to be around eight million US dollars, but his broke dad has shared that he hasn’t seen a dime of it.

Tekashi’s father Daniel Hernandez revealed in a video obtained by Page Six that he’s been living in a homeless shelter.

“Because I don’t have an apartment, he doesn’t know that I’m in the shelter,” Hernandez, says in the video “Now he’s going to know I’ve been here for, what, two years already?”

Even though Tekashi has been estranged from his father for over a decade, Hernandez is not happy that his son hasn’t helped him out financially.

“You think he’d come hook me up with something,” he said. “He’s been giving money to other people. … He gives money to everybody. ‘Here, here, here.’”

Showtime recently dropped a three-part docuseries titled Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine about the polarising Brooklyn rapper.

The docuseries draws its focus to the rise of hip hop’s most notorious troll, his affiliation with the Nine Trey Bloods gang, and subsequent testimony that lead to the arrest of two members of the gang, and his arrest and prison sentence for racketeering and firearms charges. The film was based on Stephen Witt’s article for Rolling Stone.

“I feel my steppops was a superhero,” 6ix9ine mused. “He was always helping people without thinking about himself and that’s what a superhero did and that’s what my steppop did. Superheroes always die. Fuck being a superhero, I want to be a villain. Villains never die.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s stepfather, Luis Nazario, was shot and killed in broad daylight a block away from home during a trip to the store. “When they took him away from me, I felt naked,” Tekashi revealed in the documentary.

The Karam Gill-directed documentary, Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine, premiered on February 1st, 2021.

