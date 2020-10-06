Ruby Fields is back to give 2020 a piece of her mind with her new single ‘Pretty Grim’.

Originally written way back in 2018 when Fields was 19 and had just finished a gruelling tour, ‘Pretty Grim’ went through a rollercoaster recording history where half was recorded in the remote town of Waiuku in New Zealand before the rest was recorded at Coorabell Music Farm in Byron due to COVID-19.

Ruby Fields- ‘Pretty Grim’

