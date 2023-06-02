Acclaimed Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems will embark on her debut Australian tour this year.

Tems will perform at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Tuesday, September 26th, followed by a show at Melbourne’s Forum on Tuesday, October 3rd (see full details below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 8th at 2pm AEST. The Frontier Members pre-sale begins on Wednesday, June 7th at 12pm AEST.

With a style that fuses, R&B, pop, afrobeats and soul, Tems’ career has been quickly on the rise in recent years. She’s worked with Drake, Future, Wizkid and many more global superstars, and she also appeared on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Her collaboration with Future, “Wait for U”, earned the Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance earlier this year.

“One of the African diaspora’s most intriguing artists,” Rolling Stone recently said about Tems. “She’s a star, and every single makes this fact more clear,” Pitchfork hailed.

While Down Under, Tems will also appear at Promiseland 2023, Australia’s first festival devoted to the sounds of Afrobeats, Amapiano, Reggae, and R&B.

Following a sell-out edition last year, Promiseland is returning in 2023 at Doug Jennings Park in the Gold Coast on the weekend of Saturday, September 30th-Sunday. October 1st.

Over a whopping 50 artists have been unveiled for Promiseland 2023, led by none other than Ms. Lauryn Hill herself. On her first visit to Australia in over four years, the hip hop and R&B legend will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her seminal solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Tems, acclaimed Kiwi acts L.A.B and Stan Walker and many more will also perform. Two special mystery guests are also set to be revealed soon.

Tems 2023 Australian Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring

Frontier Members pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 7th (12pm local time)

General sale begins Thursday, June 8th (2pm local time)

Tickets available via ticketek.com.au

Tuesday, September 26th (All Ages)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, October 3rd (18+)

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC