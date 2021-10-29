If you’ve ever stepped foot in Bondi’s Tea Garden Hotel, you’ll know it’s an ~intriguing~ venue, to say the least. The pub is famous for its strong drinks, cheap food and its ability to draw in every backpacker in the Eastern suburbs.

Welp, along with being an unofficial backpacker paradise, the Bondi Tea Gardens is now officially a COVID-19 exposure venue, too.

The hotel has been officially linked to at least ten COVID-19 cases. Anyone who attended the venue in Bondi Junction between 7:30 and close on October 23 is now considered a casual contact. Casual contacts must get tested immediately and self-isolate until their results are returned. If the results are positive, the individual must quarantine themselves until they return a negative result.

The official NSW Health account issued the news this afternoon.

“PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT – TRANSMISSION VENUE OF CONCERN We have been notified of at least 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 who either attended the Tea Gardens Hotel, Bondi while infectious or may have acquired their infection at the venue on 23 October, 2021,” read the Twitter post.

PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT – TRANSMISSION VENUE OF CONCERN We have been notified of at least 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 who either attended the Tea Gardens Hotel, Bondi while infectious or may have acquired their infection at the venue on 23 October, 2021. pic.twitter.com/ujzGipKqcm

— NSW Health (@NSWHealth) October 29, 2021

The post states that the positive case either caught COVID while they were at the pub, or attended it when they were infectious.

NSW Health has also said that anyone who attended the pub earlier in the day should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

If you’re looking for somewhere to get tested for COVID-19, you can find a list of same day COVID-19 test locations in NSW here.

