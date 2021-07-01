Tenacious D have tackled two Beatles’ Abbey Road classics, ‘You Never Give Me Your Money’ and ‘The End’ as part of a special seven-inch vinyl release for charity.

Proceeds from the limited-edition vinyl release are set to benefit Doctors Without Borders.

“Tenacious D are paying tribute to the greatest band in the world…not themselves…the Beatles!!!” Jack Black and Kyle Gass said in a statement. “In the spirit of healing the world….please enjoy Tenacious D’s mashup of two classics from Abbey Road.”

Tenacious D stayed true to the original versions of the songs, but they did at their signature, oddball flair to the verses (and yes, there is scatting.

Check out Tenacious D covering ‘You Never Give Me Your Money / The End’ by The Beatles

Last month, Tenacious D enlisted the help of a few famous friends to deliver a vaccine-themed take on Ramones punk classic ‘I Want To Be Sedated’, dubbed ‘Vaccinated.’

Kyle Gass reworked The Ramones cut to promote getting a coronavirus vaccination. “Twenty, twenty, twenty-four hours from now/ I’m getting vaccinated/ Waited so long that I wrote down this song/ I’m getting vaccinated,” he sings.

Gass phoned in the ranks of Jack Black, who looks absolutely spectacular in a doctor’s scrub get out, Evanescence singer Amy Lee, Toto’s Steve Lukather, Danko Jones and actors John C. Reilly and Kathy Najimy. It’s as ridiculous and chaotic as it sounds. Check it out here.