In what was a classic chaotic session, Tenacious D performed a reprise of ‘Save The World’ and ‘Post-Apocalypto Theme’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Save the world, Jimmy Kimmel,” Jack Black looks into straight into the camera seconds into Tenacious D’s socially-distanced set on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and said, “It’s up to you.”

Yep, pretty on-brand for the band and the times, we’d say.

Tuesday night on the show, Tenacious D gathered for a short set covering their songs ‘Save The World’ and ‘Post-Apocalypto Theme’, off of their 2018 album Post-Apocalypto. The set featured Black, Kyle Gass, and several other musicians joining in for the ride.

The band also chatted with host Jimmy Kimmel pre-set, talking about everything Post-Apocalypto, be it the times we live in or the new graphic novel that’s a companion to their 2018 release. Well, let’s call it what it is: they teleported into the comfort of their homes.

“We don’t live on Earth anymore,” said Black. “We think it’s safer up there in the Tenacious D space station.”

Of course, a Tenacious D interview wouldn’t be complete without some level of destruction. The band promptly lived up to character as Black and Gass roughed up their own homes, followed by catching their breaths. Age, happens to us all, eh?

Speaking of getting used to their new normal, the band called themselves “responsible rockers” with the way they have been quarantining. Of course, this can’t be said for most people, which Black cheekily pointed out: “There’s only like three bands that don’t quarantine now. You’ve got Kanye, you’ve got Smash Mouth, and Kid Rock. But other than that, everyone’s on the same page.”

Before diving into the set, the band also spoke about their tour and how the aptly-titled Post-Apocalypto ties into the contemporary zeitgeist.

“Here’s the thing about Post-Apocalypto, we came up with this project four years ago,” said Black. “When Trump became President, we were like: ‘This is the end of the world.’ We have to save the world, with our rock.

“The whole four years, we were like when it comes election time, we’re going to tour all the purple states, all the swing states to rock the vote and literally save the world. And this pandemic has totally screwed that up, so our plans have been scuttled… But the point is we’re here. So instead of rocking all the purple states, we’re just gonna be here with you.”

Watch Tenacious D perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live: