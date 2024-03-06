“The main thing that we do is to rock your socks off,” Jack Black, one half of the unstoppable comedy rock duo Tenacious D, once declared. And that’s precisely what’s in store for audiences Down Under on the duo’s upcoming tour.

Black and his hilarious partner in crime, Kyle Gass, are bringing their ‘The Spicy Meatball Tour’ to Australia and New Zealand later this year. But here’s the twist – it’s not just for the grown ups. These shows are very much family-friendly affairs.

The Grammy Award-winning pair will be hitting up Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide as well as Wellington and Auckland throughout July (full dates below).

But let’s shine the spotlight on New Zealand for a moment – it’s been a while since they’ve both graced Kiwi shores, and the anticipation in the country is palpable.

Returning for their first live performances in Aotearoa since 2013, these shows are bound to be epic. In fact, ‘The Spicy Meatball Tour’ has already rocked 24 cities, including selling out London’s iconic O2 the week it was announced.

Let’s not forget, too, that Jack Black recently wowed an Auckland audience by joining the Foo Fighters for a killer rendition of AC/DC’s “Big Balls” at their Mount Smart Stadium show. If that’s anything to go by, we can expect nothing short of hilarity and epic musicality on the Tenacious D tour.

Sure, comedy music might not always get the respect it deserves, but Tenacious D? They’re the exception to the rule. With a blend of gut-busting humour and bona fide musical talent, they’ve carved out a niche all their own.

Formed in Los Angeles in the late ’90s, they quickly became a cultural phenomenon in the early 2000s. They had their own HBO show, won Grammys, and sold loads of records. Black and Gass even created their own comedy and music event called Festival Supreme in 2013, and it’s since hosted fellow comedy icons like Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman, and New Zealand’s own Flight of the Conchords.They’ve made graphic novels, audiobooks, and even an animated movie. Pretty impressive for two guys who started out in theatre in California.

Tickets for their upcoming shows are already flying out via Frontier Touring – so don’t wait too long to secure your spot to witness the ‘Greatest Band That Ever Played on Planet Earth’ live this year!

To celebrate their upcoming tour, we’ve gathered the top five funniest moments from this dynamic duo in anticipation of the uproarious entertainment that awaits.

Grab your tickets now for Tenacious D’s 2024 Australia & New Zealand tour at frontiertouring.com

“Kickapoo”

“Kickapoo”, the opening song of the Tenacious D movie, narrates young Jack’s escape from his stifling family in the fictional town of Kickapoo, Missouri, to pursue his rock & roll dreams in Hollywood. The sight of young Jack singing about slicing a dragon and running away from his religious family steals the show, as do the verses sung by guest stars MeatLoaf and Ronnie James Dio.

“Tribute”

Tenacious D’s breakout anthem, “Tribute”, is a cornerstone of 2000s music lore. Legend has it, after striving to craft the ultimate song, the duo instead opted to pay homage to the greatest song in the world: “So we played the first thing that came into our heads. It just so happened to be… the best song in the world.”

And let’s not forget Jack Black’s iconic ad libs – “flagigu-gigu-badee” – comedic genius. Not to mention the music video, where they literally battle Satan.

“With Karate I’ll Kick Your Ass”

Picture this: Jack Black, belting’ out a heartfelt tune about love triangles, Tenacious D-style. He spills his guts to his buddy and bandmate ‘about falling’ for someone, only for that same buddy to swoop in the next day and steal their heart. In a fit of dramatic fury, Jack challenges Kyle to a karate showdown, complete with flying kicks, magic fast-food sacks, and swirling loose change. ‘Cause why not? Just when things couldn’t get crazier, a random gunman shows up, turning’ the whole scene upside down.

“Master Exploder”

In the movie, Tenacious D never quite rocks out with “Master Exploder” for a real crowd. But that doesn’t stop Jack from conjuring up an epic fantasy. Armed with the Pick of Destiny, Jack and Kyle turn the local bar’s open mic night into a fiery spectacle, literally setting the microphone on fire. The result? A rock ‘n’ roll masterclass that’s pure dynamite, leaving the audience both awestruck and a little singed.

“Beelzeboss”

With Dave Grohl playing the devil himself, you know this scene is going to be legendary. It sees Jack and Kyle go head-to-head in an 11-minute heavy-metal musical showdown called “Beelzeboss” to snatch back the Pick of Destiny. It’s a conquest of epic proportions that’s as absurd as it is badass.