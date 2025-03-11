Hiatus Kaiyote have revealed that the band was robbed this past weekend.

In a post shared to Instagram on Tuesday (March 11th), the Melbourne-formed band revealed that their space in Preston, Victoria, was broken into over the weekend where the gear was stolen.

“We have been robbed. Please keep your eyes out, especially if you are in Melbourne and surrounding areas/states,” the post reads.

“Contact us if you see anything. Absolutely gutted right now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiatus Kaiyote (@hiatuskaiyote)

The news comes only weeks after the band announced they will be performing at the famous Hollywood Bowl this September. They are currently next scheduled to perform at the 2025 Meadow Festival in Victoria later this month.

Hiatus Kaiyote released their third studio album, Love Heart Cheat Code, in June last year. The record includes contributions from Melbourne musicians Taylor “Chip” Crawford on the frello, guitarist Tom Martin, and flautist Nikodimos, while renowned producer Mario Caldato, known for his work with the Beastie Boys and Seu Jorge, also brought his expertise to the project.

Love Heart Cheat Code debuted in the Australian Top 40 Album chart, while also cracking the top ten of the UK Independent Albums list. As well as the album being nominated for the Australian Music Prize last year, Hiatus Kaiyote were also up for Best Group at the ARIA Awards last November.