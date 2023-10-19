After a successful launch in 2023, Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree (or just Tent Pole for short) will be back in 2024, bigger and even better.

Taking over Geelong’s Mt Duneed Estate on Saturday, February 17th will be the refreshingly mixed bag of Dinosaur Jr, Mogwai, Calexico, Cash Savage And The Last Drinks, RVG, CIVIC, Our Carlson, Delivery, The Bel Air Lip Bombs, and Al Matcott – plus an array of activities, stalls and food options to whet every appetite. Tickets and info is available via the official website.

Tent Pole is a collaboration between Roundhouse Entertainment (A Day on the Green), Love Police, and I OH YOU, who are combining their considerable expertise (and, dare we say, taste?) in order to give music fans the ultimate festival experience – a diverse lineup ranging from the up-and-coming to the eminent. Ten acts. Two stages. All walks of life. All ages.

Comprising the local roll call are indie-folk troubadour Al Matcott; jangly guitar maestros The Bell Air Lip Bombs; the wonderfully weird post-punk of Delivery; thought-provoking electronic artist Our Carlson; the gritty punk rock of CIVIC; eclectic post-punk favourites RVG; and Cash Savage And The Last Drinks – one of the most critically-acclaimed acts of our time.

Taking top billing on this inclusive and welcoming day are three international luminaries that, it is fair to say, are bona fide phenoms in the world of alternative music…

‘Genius’ gets bandied around a lot, but in Calexico’s case, how could it not be true? The Arizona natives have amassed a global cult of devotees with their boundary-free approach to musical polygamy – marrying mariachi with post-rock; spaghetti western soundtracks with jazz; and Latin rhythms with indie sensibilities. Effortlessly, seamlessly and beautifully.

Louder but no less ethereal, Scotland’s legendary Mogwai are known to be as crushingly heavy as they are light as a feather. Part instrumental / part auditory-art; there is no other artist on Earth like Mogwai. One of the few ’90s titans that didn’t sound like a product of their day, Mogwai’s signature post-rock is so unpretentious and unshackled it could have come from any place at any time.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of their fifth record Where You Been, powerhouse trio Dinosaur Jr. will be playing the album in full – blasting out monsters like “Out There”, “Get Me”, and the iconic “Start Choppin”. Celebrated for their seismic volume, frontman J Mascis’ unmistakable voice, and Olympic-level guitar solos; Dinosaur Jr. are still regarded as one of the greatest live bands in the world – making them a worthy headliner of Tent Pole 2024.

Performing one seminal record, followed by a setlist of the most loved songs from their back catalogue, this will be a Dinosaur Jr. set that no fan can afford to miss.

Beside the wonderful music on offer, Tent Pole will also provide a range of games and activities designed to be played by friends and families; delicious food and drink to keep your energy up; tons of merch, records and other goodies at the curated marketplace; and plenty of shaded chillout areas so everyone can recharge and relax throughout the day.

Described by Music Feeds as “a fabulous showcase of heavier and cerebral rock,” the inaugural Tent Pole was a huge success. Affirming Geelong’s reputation as one of Australia’s greatest rock towns, Tent Pole hosted a solid mix of international acts like Pavement, Black Lips, The Schizophonics, and Charley Crockett, plus Aussies Spiderbait and (hometown heroes) Magic Dirt.

Following this vibe, the organisers have put together another crackin’ show. Attendees are encouraged to get down early so as to discover and enjoy the emerging acts selected for the bill. The aim is to make Tent Pole an event where music fans can not only bask in the familiarity of their favourite artists, but be introduced to their soon-to-be-favourite artists as well.

Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree 2024

Tickets available via tentpolemusicfestival.com

Saturday, February 17th

Mt Duneed Estate, Wadawurrung (Geelong)

Lineup

Dinosaur Jr., Mogwai, Calexico, Cash Savage And The Last Drinks, RVG, CIVIC, Our Carlson, Delivery, The Bel Air Lip Bombs, Al Matcott



