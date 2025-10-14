Terminator 2: Judgement Day is getting a fresh soundtrack to be performed live in concert next February.

Few sequels hit the nail on the head as well as Terminator 2: Judgement Day. A classic of both sci-fi and action that is still relevant 34 years after its release, the film is at the centre of the latest project from cinema collective Hear My Eyes.

Coming to Melbourne’s Hamer Hall and Sydney’s City Recital Hall, the collective has produced a re-scoring of the James Cameron classic, starring Belgian electronic artist Peter Van Hoesen and the Melbourne Electronic Sound Studio (MESS) Synthesiser Orchestra behind the music and local “laser maestro” Robin Fox on the accompanying lasers. A must for anything to do with Terminator.

The film is possibly even more relevant now than it was in 1991. Continuing from the events of The Terminator, T2 follows Sarah and John Connor battling an even deadlier time-travelling machine assassin, this time aided by an unexpected ally in the form of a friendly older-gen Terminator played once again by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In this film universe, mankind is conquered with a nuclear holocaust by an AI of its own creation, so what a film to reflect upon in this era of AI chatbots, tools and so-called “content” dominating the digital space.

Whether this is your first watch or a revisit to a classic, the new score will elevate the film to new heights. The intention was not to replace the original iconic score by Brad Fiedel, but to recreate it in a way that further enriches the prophetic classic.

Haydn Green, Artistic Director of Hear My Eyes, said “We’ve been working on this project for over six years now, and have found it very hard to land on a legitimate artist whose skill set and sonic palette matches the potent combination of high-art and mainstream appeal that lies within Terminator 2: Judgement Day.”

“That’s how I feel about Peter’s’ music. I know that he will create something truly unique, emotive, powerful, artful and beautiful.” Van Hoesen specialises in bass-heavy electronic music, and believes his work captures the human/machine dialogue that’s core to the film.

As mentioned, he’ll be joined by MESS, and he’s very excited for the collaboration, saying “I have a certain tonality in mind for the score, so the selected instruments will reflect that. I also look forward to working with the MESS musicians in a live setting. As the score will be completely electronic, without any classical orchestral elements. I think it will be real treat to present this in a live setting.”

Rounding out the digital depth of this in-person treat is Robin Fox, who’s taken inspiration from the film’s pioneering VFX to create more than just a light show, a new depth to the sound and the story that uses the volumetric setting of Hamer Hall to its advantage.

Hear My Eyes — Terminator 2: Judgement Day will take place across four shows from February 26–28, 2026, then a Sydney show on Saturday, March 7, 2026. Tickets are on sale now, and you can get yours here.