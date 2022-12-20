There are some songs you never forget hearing for the first time and, for this writer at least, The Specials’ ‘Ghost Town’ was one.

An unstoppably atmospheric song with almighty apocalyptic themes lying underneath it all, ‘Ghost Town’ captured Britain at its absolute worst in the Thatcher era; how terribly sad that its droll words of urban decay and general malaise still feel as relevant in today’s Britain over four decades later.

And ‘Ghost Town’ really was just the tip of the iceberg for one of the 70’s and 80’s most idiosyncratic and independent bands, as stylish as they were sonically fascinating. When I received a ‘Ghost Town’ 7″ my former mod uncle, I thought it was the coolest thing in the world.

So it was with great sadness that news spread today of the death of Terry Hall, the beloved ska band’s lead singer, at the age of 63.

The Specials announced his passing in a statement released on social media, calling him the “most genuine of souls.”

“Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love,” the band’s statement read.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/qJHsI1oTwp — The Specials (@thespecials) December 19, 2022

Soon enough, tributes from British music and beyond started to come in for Hall.

“Terry’s voice was the perfect instrument for the true and necessary songs on The Specials. That honesty is heard in so many of his songs in joy and sorrow. My condolences to his family and friends,” wrote Elvis Costello on Twitter.

“The Specials were a celebration of how British culture was envigorated by Caribbean immigration but the onstage demenour of their lead singer was a reminder that they were in the serious business of challenging our perception of who we were in the late 1970s. RIP Terry Hall,” wrote Billy Bragg.

“Rest In Peace Terry Hall. King of the Suedeheads. A big man. Hope you find peace now mate,” said Sleaford Mods.

A lovely tribute came from Ride’s Andy Bell: “At 11 I suddenly wanted a Harrington with red tartan lining, a Fred Perry shirt, black sta prest, white socks and black loafers with tassles, all because this mans music had swept through my school like Elvis in ‘56. Those 2 @thespecials albums are pure genius. RIP Terry Hall.”

“Just heard the news about Terry Hall. What an absolute sadness. The Specials were one of the most important bands for me as a kid. Taught me many things I needed to know. Gutted. RIP,” wrote Frank Turner.

Sad to receive the news of Terry Hall’s passing last night from Lynval Golding. Terry’s voice was the perfect instrument for the true and necessary songs on “The Specials”. That honesty is heard in so many of his songs in joy and sorrow. My condolences to his family and friends. — Elvis Costello (@ElvisCostello) December 20, 2022

The Specials were a celebration of how British culture was envigorated by Caribbean immigration but the onstage demenour of their lead singer was a reminder that they were in the serious business of challenging our perception of who we were in the late 1970s. RIP Terry Hall pic.twitter.com/PVwbXyXubq — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) December 19, 2022

“I wrote Emily Smiles with my close friend Terry Hall, in an afternoon, sitting around together. All my songs, from Life of Riley to Pure, are about worrying things might disappear. They’re about a moment, and the importance of not losing that moment."https://t.co/u9eQBZJGmb pic.twitter.com/PFYzIMVltW — Lightning Seeds (@Lightning_Seeds) December 14, 2022

Rest In Peace Terry Hall. King of the Suedeheads. A big man. Hope you find peace now mate. ❤️ — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) December 19, 2022

At 11 I suddenly wanted a Harrington with red tartan lining, a Fred Perry shirt, black sta prest, white socks and black loafers with tassles, all because this mans music had swept through my school like Elvis in ‘56. Those 2 @thespecials albums are pure genius. RIP Terry Hall ❤️ — Andy Bell (@Andybebop) December 20, 2022

Very sorry and shocked, to hear the sad news about the lovely, and brilliant Terry Hall. Rest in peace Terry. All the best to Terry's family and The Specials. Love from Dexys. — Dexys & Dexys Midnight Runners Official (@DexysOfficial) December 20, 2022

Goes without saying but thanks Terry Hall for all the music, inspiration, and being kind to us when we were starting out. So sad. Thoughts with family and friends. RIP. pic.twitter.com/eHdBCOTou7 — The Coral (@thecoralband) December 20, 2022

We are very sad to hear of the passing of Terry Hall the lead singer of @thespecials

Another one gone too soon! RIP Terry#terryhall #rip pic.twitter.com/P0n9InMVpu — UB40 (@UB40OFFICIAL) December 20, 2022

