Queensland’s Tetrament only know how to play at full throttle. As their own website puts it about the band, “Heavy as Jupiter. Giants will fall. We are Tetrament.”

After forming in 2017, the hardcore outfit – consisting of Matty (vocals), Sammy (lead guitar), Coxy (bass), Shane (rhythm guitar), and Mick (drums) – have established a strong following in Brisbane and beyond for their barnstorming live shows.

Their latest single is called ‘Lifeless’ which, after listening, feels like a misnomer: it’s an unrelenting and bruising track, filled with battering drums and powerhouse vocals.

“Basically we had a couple of choices of songs to go for when it came to our first release, and we thought we’d go for something short and heavy, kick the door in style,” Matty explained to Heavy Magazine.

“I had the lyrics and Sammy played a riff that blew my tits off when I first heard it, and we mashed them together and came out with what we thought was a pretty banging track. It was a quick one, and we thought it would make a good starting point.”

A music video for ‘Lifeless’ dropped today, expertly bringing to visual life the intensity of the track. Amidst a ramshackle room, the clip sees the five band members ferociously smash through their single.

‘Lifeless’ is the first single from Tetrament’s forthcoming debut EP, the exquisitely-titled The Past of Least Existence, which is expected for release in November.

Tetrament’s ‘Lifeless’ is out now.

Check out ‘Lifeless’ by Tetrament: