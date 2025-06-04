The ABC will break new ground in July with the premiere of That Blackfella Show, billed as Australia’s first national First Nations variety program.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ reports the show will air its debut episode on Saturday, July 5th, during NAIDOC Week. Ernie Dingo, ABC News Breakfast’s Bridget Brennan, and media personality Isaac Compton will share hosting duties.

Filmed live in front of a studio audience, That Blackfella Show will spotlight a stacked lineup of First Nations stars and local icons from across music, comedy, and television. Among the confirmed guests are Aussie music legend Jimmy Barnes, Malyangapa/Barkindji rapper and activist BARKAA, comedians Steph Tisdell and Dane Simpson, and broadcaster and reality TV personality Abbie Chatfield.

The new variety series will also feature live performances from some of the most exciting acts in the country, including ARIA-nominated artist Miss Kaninna, Maningrida’s all-female rockers The Ripple Effect Band, and award-winning electronic-soul duo Electric Fields.

The show is executive produced by Rowdie Walden, alongside ABC’s Head of Indigenous, Kelrick Martin.

“I haven’t been this excited about making a show since my high school adaptation of Alice in Wonderland,” Walden told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “It’s a one-of-a-kind Indigenous variety show that aspires to connect all Australians – especially as we gear up for NAIDOC Week.”

That Blackfella Show lands as BARKAA releases her powerful new single “Ngamaka”, a tribute to motherhood and Country. She’s also gearing up to take the VIVID stage once again for Bad Apples’ 10-year anniversary ‘Big Sis’ event, a celebration of First Nations women, power and music.

Meanwhile, Barnes prepares for a national tour behind his upcoming album DEFIANT, due Friday, June 6th. From there, he’ll play dates in theatres in Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney before finishing up in Canberra at the end of the month (see full dates here).

That Blackfella Show will premiere on ABC TV and ABC iview at 7.30pm on Saturday, July 5th.