Australia’s love affair with Jimmy Barnes shows no signs of slowing down.

Due to overwhelming demand, Frontier Touring and MG Live have added second Melbourne and Brisbane shows to the rock icon’s ‘Defiant’ tour, bringing the run to eight dates in June 2025.

Barnes’ first Melbourne and Brisbane shows have already sold out, along with Sydney and Canberra, while tickets for Adelaide and Perth are disappearing fast.

With a record-breaking 21 No. 1 albums to his name—15 solo and six with Cold Chisel—Barnes will hit the road with his powerhouse nine-piece band to bring Defiant to life, playing tracks off the new record and his massive back catalogue of hits which have become part of Australian folklore.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back on stage with my band again. I’m so proud of this new record – all the songs mean a lot to me and I can’t wait to share them with you. It’s going to be some serious fun!”

Frontier Members can access presale tickets for the newly announced shows from Wednesday, March 19th at 2 PM local time, with general sales opening on Thursday, March 20th at 3 PM local time.

The tour celebrates Barnes’ 21st studio album, Defiant, set for release on Friday, June 6th via Mushroom Music.

The record features the double single ‘New Day’ (featuring Troy Cassar-Daley) and ‘Beyond the River Bend’, both of which reflect the themes of resilience and family that have defined Barnes’ life and career.

Inspired by his Southern Highlands home, Defiant marks another deeply personal chapter in the Aussie legend’s catalogue.

Joining Barnes on the road is singer-songwriter Taylor Sheridan, who will open the shows as a special guest.

Jimmy Barnes – ‘The Defiant Tour’

Presented by Frontier Touring, MG Live, ANZ and Triple M

Tickets on sale now

frontiertouring.com/jimmybarnes

* Frontier Members presale Wednesday, March 19th at 2 PM local time.

* General sales Thursday, March 20th at 3 PM local time.

Saturday June 7th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Sunday June 8th

Riverside Theatre, PCEC, Perth, WA

Friday June 13th NEW SHOW *

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday June 14th SOLD OUT

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Friday June 20th NEW SHOW *

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday June 21st SOLD OUT

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Friday June 27th SOLD OUT

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday June 28th SOLD OUT

Canberra Theatre, Canberra, ACT