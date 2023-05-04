Acclaimed rap group The 046 have unveiled a massive run of national tour dates.

One of the rising stars of Australia’s hip hop scene, the Western Sydney four-piece will hit the road from August until September, playing 13 venues around the country (see full dates below). Tickets to the group’s first national tour are on sale via 046 Records.

The upcoming tour is in support of The 046’s well-received album Rhythm & Gutta, which was released on April 14th. It contains blistering singles like “Keep Up”, which was an important track to the group.

“This new single is a testament to our journey as a group and the obstacles we’ve overcome,” they say. “The lyrics speak to our experiences and our vision for the future, and we hope our fans can connect with that.”

Rhythm & Gutta caps a busy few years for The 046, with the group organically building a strong following in Sydney and beyond, raking in millions of streams at the same time.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer or the Live Music Observer.

The 046’s Rhythm & Gutta is out now.

The 046 2023 National Tour

Presented by 046 Records & One Day Entertainment

Tickets available via o46records.com

Thursday, August 10th

Pelly Bar, Frankston, VIC

Friday, August 11th

Laundry, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, August 12th

Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC

Friday, August 18th

Newcastle Hotel, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, August 19th

UOW Unibar, Wollongong, NSW

Friday, August 25th

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, August 26th

Fiction, Canberra, ACT

Friday, September 1st

The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, September 2nd

Sol Bar, Maroochydore, QLD

Friday, September 8th

Altar, Hobart, TAS

Saturday, September 9th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Friday, September 15th

Prince of Wales, Bunbury, VIC

Saturday, September 16th

Jack Rabbit Slims, Perth, WA

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.