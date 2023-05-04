Acclaimed rap group The 046 have unveiled a massive run of national tour dates.
One of the rising stars of Australia’s hip hop scene, the Western Sydney four-piece will hit the road from August until September, playing 13 venues around the country (see full dates below). Tickets to the group’s first national tour are on sale via 046 Records.
The upcoming tour is in support of The 046’s well-received album Rhythm & Gutta, which was released on April 14th. It contains blistering singles like “Keep Up”, which was an important track to the group.
“This new single is a testament to our journey as a group and the obstacles we’ve overcome,” they say. “The lyrics speak to our experiences and our vision for the future, and we hope our fans can connect with that.”
Rhythm & Gutta caps a busy few years for The 046, with the group organically building a strong following in Sydney and beyond, raking in millions of streams at the same time.
The 046’s Rhythm & Gutta is out now.
The 046 2023 National Tour
Presented by 046 Records & One Day Entertainment
Tickets available via o46records.com
Thursday, August 10th
Pelly Bar, Frankston, VIC
Friday, August 11th
Laundry, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday, August 12th
Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC
Friday, August 18th
Newcastle Hotel, Newcastle, NSW
Saturday, August 19th
UOW Unibar, Wollongong, NSW
Friday, August 25th
Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW
Saturday, August 26th
Fiction, Canberra, ACT
Friday, September 1st
The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD
Saturday, September 2nd
Sol Bar, Maroochydore, QLD
Friday, September 8th
Altar, Hobart, TAS
Saturday, September 9th
Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA
Friday, September 15th
Prince of Wales, Bunbury, VIC
Saturday, September 16th
Jack Rabbit Slims, Perth, WA
