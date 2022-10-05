U.K. pop rock favourites The 1975 have announced a huge tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Throughout April, Matt Healy and co. will visit Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, before heading to New Zealand for shows in Wellington and Auckland (see full dates below).

The ‘At Their Very Best’ tour will see the band perform to Australian and New Zealand audiences for the first time in almost three years. With the band having sold out huge shows across North America, U.K., and Europe on their world tour, the Australian and New Zealand leg is expected to sell out quickly.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 14th at 11am local time. Australian fans can gain priority access if they pre-order the band’s new album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, online at JB HI-FI before Monday, October 10th at 9am AEDT (pre-sale opens from Tuesday, October 11th at 9am AEDT).

Fans can also pre-order on at Sound Merch before Wednesday, October 12th to access the Dirty Hit pre-sale (open from Thursday, October 13th at 9am AEDT).

The tour will celebrate The 1975’s forthcoming fifth studio album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, set for release on Friday, October 14th via Dirty Hit (pre-order here). The album features the previously released singles ‘I’m in Love with You’, ‘Happiness’, and ‘Part of the Band’.

Being Funny in a Foreign Language is the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2020’s Notes on a Conditional Form, which topped both the ARIA Albums Chart and U.K. Albums Chart.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

The 1975 2023 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Presented by Secret Sounds (AU) and Live Nation (NZ)

Tickets via Secret Sounds

April 4th

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth, WA

April 10th

AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA

April 12th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

April 14th

Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW

April 15th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

April 19th

TSB Arena, Wellington, NZ

April 21st

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ