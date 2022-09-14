Lead vocalist of The 1975 Matt Healy has said that the band turned down an “insane” amount of money to support Ed Sheeran on his stadium tour.

Healy made the revelation during interview with The New York Times, and explained that the band wanted to headline their own show rather than be a support act.

“I tend to say no to stuff for money,” he told the publication. “I don’t know how you can write this up without it being rude or inappropriate, but I just got offered a four-month tour next year of stadiums with the biggest singer-songwriter in the world that would’ve made me money that I’ve never even seen or heard of in my life.”

When the interviewer asked if Healy was referring to Ed Sheeran, the singer confirmed he was.

“Yeah. And I got offered to be main support and do whatever I want. Think about the money you think I’m getting offered – it’s not just offered, it’s what he can afford because of what he makes for shows – and then just triple it. It’s insane.”

He added: “The thing that’s stopped me just doing that is because – I don’t care. It’s not worth it. Not because I don’t like Ed Sheeran. I think he’s, in a lot of ways, a genius, and he does what he does better than anybody else. But opening up for somebody and not just being real, that’s the kind of stuff I think about.”

However, since the article was realeased last week, Healy quickly took to Twitter to ward off criticism from Sheeran fans.

“Just to be clear I have mad respect for Ed Sheeran and I didn’t decline sharing a stage with him I just wanted to do our own shows instead and he’s always been so nice to me personally and publicaly so don’t start a twitter thing for fun (sic).”

