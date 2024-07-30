In a significant legal move, Future Sound Asia, the organiser behind Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival, has filed a lawsuit against the British band The 1975 seeking £1.9 million ($2.4 million).

This action follows the events at the 2023 festival where the English band’s frontman, Matty Healy, openly criticised Malaysia’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws and engaged in a public kiss with bassist Ross McDonald, actions that led to the festival’s abrupt cancellation.

The 1975, known for their provocative performances, were allegedly well aware of the festival’s strict guidelines which prohibited acts such as kissing, the use of profanity, and the consumption of alcohol on stage. Despite these rules, Healy’s actions, including a speech laden with profanity and a staged kiss, directly violated the agreed terms.

As per Rolling Stone, the lawsuit details that The 1975 were initially hesitant to perform, considering pulling out just the night before their scheduled appearance. However, they proceeded with a modified setlist that included the contentious elements. The festival claims that these actions were premeditated, aimed at causing offence and challenging the regulatory boundaries set by the organisers.

The lawsuit also describes Healy and MacDonald’s kiss as a “long pretend passionate embrace,” and a kiss planned with “the intention of causing offence and breaching the regulations and the terms of the agreement.”

The festival’s other issues with the 1975’s set include a bottle of wine being conveniently placed near the drum kit for Healy, a bit where he appeared to “vomit on the stage and/or grunt and spit excessively,” a speech full of profanity, and the organiser’s own festival drone that it claims was intentionally damaged by the band.

This legal battle comes after a tumultuous period post-festival, with Future Sound Asia demanding over £2 million in damages from the band in August 2023, a month after the festival’s cancellation. A group of Malaysian musicians and vendors were also reported to be preparing a class-action lawsuit against The 1975 around the same time, seeking reparations for the financial losses incurred due to the event’s cancellation.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Healy, undeterred by the controversy, addressed the incident during a later performance in Dallas, expressing his frustration and reaffirming his stance on using his platform for advocacy, despite the backlash.