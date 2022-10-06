Matty Healy wasn’t very happy with triple j joining in on the announcement of The 1975’s upcoming Australian tour.

When triple j tweeted about The 1975’s upcoming Australian tour, the last thing they would have expected was to have Matty Healy come after them. That is exactly what happened, however.

Earlier today, The 1975 announced that their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour would be coming to Australia in April 2023. triple j joined in on covering the news, except it turns out Matty Healy wasn’t very stoked about their ‘support’ of the tour or of the band’s upcoming album Being Funny In A Foreign Language.

Healy shared a screenshot of triple j’s post on Instagram and said: “Play our music then before you start licking our arse just cos you’ve finally realised we’re mint.”

Soon after, he camped out in the station’s Instagram comments. “Yeah play our fucking music then you muppets,” he said under triple j’s post.

He didn’t just stop there. Soon after, he took to Twitter and put triple j on blast there as well, adding: “You literally have nothing to do with us coming to Australia don’t start getting involved now. You don’t have a monopoly on cool and the head of your company is a knobhead so yous can fuck off.”

You literally have nothing to do with us coming to Australia don't start getting involved now. You don't have a monopoly on cool and the head of your company is a knobhead so yous can fuck off https://t.co/te7D1yeEE4 — Matty (@MatthewTHealy) October 6, 2022

triple j has been in hot water with artists for some time now, often being referred to as elitist and hypocritical for biased airplay. In a Rolling Stone Australia interview last year, Australian rap star Kerser addressed his feud with the station – Kerser had called them out for playing his music after allegedly blacklisting him when he was new to the scene.

“After my first release [with Obese Records], I noticed I was bigger than 80% of the roster at the time yet I was the only artist who was not receiving airplay on triple j.” Kerser recalled at the time, claiming that despite sending in his music for years, he was excluded due to ‘message and content’.

“Now, after I’ve set the blueprint for other rappers, triple j has turned around and started to play and actually push ‘street rap’ – especially from West Sydney – after never wanting to be part of it.” he told Rolling Stone Australia. “They tried killing the sound until it got so big they had no choice but to play street artists including myself. I proved you don’t need the triple j machine pushing your music.”

