The Abbey Road Institute (yes, THAT Abbey Road) are offering an advanced music industry diploma in Australia. If you’re keen to dive head first into the world of music, now’s the time.

Have you been keen to work your way into the music industry, but aren’t quite sure where to start? Look no further, because the Abbey Road Institute has formulated the perfect road into the world of music production and audio engineering, and it all has to do with their Advanced Diploma of Music Industry.

Almost everyone with an appreciation of the music world know that the words ‘Abbey Road’ carry quite a bit of weight with them, and the world famous studio has partnered with Sydney’s Studios 301 to to set up shop right here in Australia, offering us Aussies a pathway into the music industry with the help of experts who have been studying and developing music for decades.

With the combined experience of two world class studios, it’s clear as crystal that the Abbey Road Institute are experts in their field, and now we’ve got the opportunity to soak in all of their decades of knowledge through the Advanced Diploma of Music Industry.

Designed with the industry in mind, and tapping into the experience of key experts, including but not limited to:

vocal producer Simon Cohen (Justin Bieber, Will.I.Am, Guy Sebastian, Thelma Plum and many more)

GRAMMY nominated and ARIA winning producer, engineer and mixer Adrian Breakspear (production credits include Gang of Youths, CLEWS, Johnny Hunter, Castlecomer, and The Two Romans)

Artist, vocalist, producer & music pioneer Steve Spacek (Mos Def, Thundercat, the late great Leon Ware, iconic producer J.Dilla, Johnny Marr [The Smiths], Dave Ball [Soft Cell] and more)

The Advanced Diploma of Music Industry will take your knowledge of music production and sound engineering to the next level, with Abbey Road Institute’s profuse understanding of the arts with “innovative recording techniques and training assistant engineers who have since become well respected sound engineers and producers in their own right”.

With the next intake of students wrapping up in only a month’s time on February 28th, let’s dive further into what the diploma offers.