The Abbey Road Institute (yes, THAT Abbey Road) are offering an advanced music industry diploma in Australia. If you’re keen to dive head first into the world of music, now’s the time.
Have you been keen to work your way into the music industry, but aren’t quite sure where to start? Look no further, because the Abbey Road Institute has formulated the perfect road into the world of music production and audio engineering, and it all has to do with their Advanced Diploma of Music Industry.
Almost everyone with an appreciation of the music world know that the words ‘Abbey Road’ carry quite a bit of weight with them, and the world famous studio has partnered with Sydney’s Studios 301 to to set up shop right here in Australia, offering us Aussies a pathway into the music industry with the help of experts who have been studying and developing music for decades.
With the combined experience of two world class studios, it’s clear as crystal that the Abbey Road Institute are experts in their field, and now we’ve got the opportunity to soak in all of their decades of knowledge through the Advanced Diploma of Music Industry.
Designed with the industry in mind, and tapping into the experience of key experts, including but not limited to:
- vocal producer Simon Cohen (Justin Bieber, Will.I.Am, Guy Sebastian, Thelma Plum and many more)
- GRAMMY nominated and ARIA winning producer, engineer and mixer Adrian Breakspear (production credits include Gang of Youths, CLEWS, Johnny Hunter, Castlecomer, and The Two Romans)
- Artist, vocalist, producer & music pioneer Steve Spacek (Mos Def, Thundercat, the late great Leon Ware, iconic producer J.Dilla, Johnny Marr [The Smiths], Dave Ball [Soft Cell] and more)
The Advanced Diploma of Music Industry will take your knowledge of music production and sound engineering to the next level, with Abbey Road Institute’s profuse understanding of the arts with “innovative recording techniques and training assistant engineers who have since become well respected sound engineers and producers in their own right”.
With the next intake of students wrapping up in only a month’s time on February 28th, let’s dive further into what the diploma offers.
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Check out Abbey Road Institute:
View this post on Instagram
With a heap of learning packed into only 12 short months, students of the Advance Diploma of Music Industry at Abbey Road Institute will have access to industry-standard equipment and studios, where you’ll be taught by experts in their field, alongside guest lecturers and award-winning professionals
Key skills to be gained hone in on understanding the fundamentals of music business and marketing strategies, time management when it comes to music production projects and group-based collaborations, and also how to utilise tools for a multitude of techniques such as performing, creating, editing, recording, mastering, and mixing music.
Students are encouraged to “participate in the many practical opportunities that are available,” including a wide range of tools such as “ensembles, recording sessions and performance/composition workshops.” On top of that, you’ll be implementing your knowledge on top-of-the-range, industry-standard, equipment including Pro Tools and Logic professional studio software.
Abbey Road Institute has a unique teaching method dubbed Progressive Continuous Learning, where students are taught in apprenticeship style, meaning along the way you won’t just be seeing how to succeed in the music industry, you’ll be doing it with hands-on lessons in all modules of study, ensuring that you’re confident in your mind as well as on the equipment.
Are you getting amped up for what could be the best career move of your life, and keen to see where Abbey Road Institute’s Advanced Diploma of Music Industry could take you? They’ve got two open days left on January 29th and February 12th. With intake wrapping up on February 28th, now’s the time to get plugged in, explore, and ready to hit the music industry running.