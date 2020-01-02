It is the golden era of reunions. From Rage Against The Machine to My Chemical Romance — a new age of hope has dawned upon us. Fueled By Ramen alumni The Academy Is… called it quits in 2011, but the band have just shared a cryptic photo on Facebook that has us speculating that a reunion may be on the way.

The post, supplied without a caption, features a graphic that harks back to the band’s breakout debut album, Almost Here. The record was released in 2005, marking 2020 the fifteen-year anniversary of its release.

The band briefly reunited in 2015 to play the record back-to-back at Riot Fest in Chicago — they also played a sixteen-date tour through the US afterwards. So we don’t think a reunion is out of the question.

Back in 2018, a few members of the band flirted with the idea of what a The Academy Is… record would sound like in 2018. The discourse was sparked when chorus.fm founded Jason Tate tweeted. “I wonder what a The Academy Is… album would sound like in 2018. (In my hypothetical, I’d like to see them in the studio with someone like Jake Sinclair behind the boards.)”

A tweet that The Academy Is… bassist, Adam Siska, responded to.

I often wonder this as well… https://t.co/21rodi4ONp — Adam T. Siska (@siskybusiness) July 2, 2018

Drummer Andy Mrotek then jumped in on the speculation.

Me too! 🤔 — Andy Mrotek (@whipsdrummer) July 2, 2018

Perhaps us neon-emo graduates are in the running for both a nostalgia trip, and new music. A concept I welcome with open arms.

Watch: The Academy Is… – ‘About A Girl’