The Amity Affliction Are hitting the road for a massive regional Australian tour.

The metalcore heavyweights will perform in Tamworth, Gold Coast, Canberra, Wollongong, Penrith, Albury, and many more regional spots through January and February of next year (see full dates below).

The tour is in support of the band’s eighth studio album, Not Without My Ghosts, which reached number two on the ARIA Albums Chart earlier this year. The album is also nominated for Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album at this year’s ARIA Awards, with the winner set to be announced in November.

Lead vocalist Joel Birch chatted with Tone Deaf about the album at the time, discussing exploring heavier themes, dealing with online comments, not needing a producer, and much more.

“I am unfortunately very sensitive to those and they can really take their toll – which I guess is a pretty human response – and being in a band you’re in a unique position where people now have access to you on social media and can say some pretty nasty things, that are just a throwaway comment for them but they’re talking about something that we pour a lot of our emotion into,” he said in the interview. “It can be quite cutting, so I try to steer away from it.”

The Amity Affliction 2024 Regional Tour

With special guests Alphawolf, Run & Terminal Sleep

Spotify pre-sale begins Wednesday, November 1st (12:01am local time)

General sale begins Thursday, November 2nd (9am local time)

Tickets available via theamityaffliction.net

Thursday, January 4th

Wests, Tamworth, NSW

Friday, January 5th

C.EX, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Saturday, January 6th

SOPO, Gold Coast, QLD

Sunday, January 7th

Venue 114, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Thursday, January 11th

UC Refectory, Canberra, ACT

Friday, January 12th

Waves, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, January 13th

Bar on the Hill, Newcastle, NSW

Sunday, January 14th

Panthers, Penrith, NSW

Thursday, January 18th

Beer Deluxe, Albury, NSW

Friday, January 19th

The Pier, Frankston, VIC

Saturday, January 20th

Geelong Arena, Geelong, VIC

Thursday, January 25th

Uni Bar, Hobart, TAS

Saturday, January 27th

Bridgeway Hotel, Adelaide, SA

Friday, February 2nd

Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD

Saturday, February 3rd

Uni Bar, Townsville, QLD

Sunday, February 4th

Gilligans, Cairns, QLD