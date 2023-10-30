The Amity Affliction Are hitting the road for a massive regional Australian tour.
The metalcore heavyweights will perform in Tamworth, Gold Coast, Canberra, Wollongong, Penrith, Albury, and many more regional spots through January and February of next year (see full dates below).
The tour is in support of the band’s eighth studio album, Not Without My Ghosts, which reached number two on the ARIA Albums Chart earlier this year. The album is also nominated for Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album at this year’s ARIA Awards, with the winner set to be announced in November.
Lead vocalist Joel Birch chatted with Tone Deaf about the album at the time, discussing exploring heavier themes, dealing with online comments, not needing a producer, and much more.
“I am unfortunately very sensitive to those and they can really take their toll – which I guess is a pretty human response – and being in a band you’re in a unique position where people now have access to you on social media and can say some pretty nasty things, that are just a throwaway comment for them but they’re talking about something that we pour a lot of our emotion into,” he said in the interview. “It can be quite cutting, so I try to steer away from it.”
The Amity Affliction 2024 Regional Tour
With special guests Alphawolf, Run & Terminal Sleep
Spotify pre-sale begins Wednesday, November 1st (12:01am local time)
General sale begins Thursday, November 2nd (9am local time)
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Tickets available via theamityaffliction.net
Thursday, January 4th
Wests, Tamworth, NSW
Friday, January 5th
C.EX, Coffs Harbour, NSW
Saturday, January 6th
SOPO, Gold Coast, QLD
Sunday, January 7th
Venue 114, Sunshine Coast, QLD
Thursday, January 11th
UC Refectory, Canberra, ACT
Friday, January 12th
Waves, Wollongong, NSW
Saturday, January 13th
Bar on the Hill, Newcastle, NSW
Sunday, January 14th
Panthers, Penrith, NSW
Thursday, January 18th
Beer Deluxe, Albury, NSW
Friday, January 19th
The Pier, Frankston, VIC
Saturday, January 20th
Geelong Arena, Geelong, VIC
Thursday, January 25th
Uni Bar, Hobart, TAS
Saturday, January 27th
Bridgeway Hotel, Adelaide, SA
Friday, February 2nd
Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD
Saturday, February 3rd
Uni Bar, Townsville, QLD
Sunday, February 4th
Gilligans, Cairns, QLD