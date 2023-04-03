The Amity Affliction have extended their upcoming national headline tour.
The Aussie metalcore legends recently revealed they would be making on their way to Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Perth in October. And after experiencing huge demand in Brisbane and Melbourne, they’ve added a new show in each city to the tour (see full dates below).
Tickets to the second Melbourne show are on sale now and tickets to the second Brisbane show go on sale today at 12pm local time. They’ll be supported by Silverstein, Earth Caller and Winnerz Circle for the run of shows which will coincide with The Amity Affliction’s 20th anniversary.
The tour extension comes after the band announced their new album, Not Without My Ghosts, which is set for release on Friday, May 12th (pre-save/pre-order here). It will be their first release since their seventh studio album, Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them, reached number two on the ARIA Albums Chart in 2020.
You can listen to the track below. It follows recent well-received singles ‘I See Dead People and ‘Show Me Your God’, which both heralded the band’s return to their heavier roots.
The Amity Affliction 2023 Australian Tour
Supported by Silverstein, Earth Caller and Winnerz Circle
Love Metal?
Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Tickets via livenation.com.au
Wednesday, October 18th (NEW SHOW)
Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane
Thursday, 19th October
Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane
Saturday, 21st October
Hordern Pavilion | Sydney
Tuesday, 24th October
Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide
Wednesday, October 25th
Forum | Melbourne
Thursday, 26th October
Forum | Melbourne
Saturday, 28th October
Metro City | Perth