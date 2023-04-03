The Amity Affliction have extended their upcoming national headline tour.

The Aussie metalcore legends recently revealed they would be making on their way to Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Perth in October. And after experiencing huge demand in Brisbane and Melbourne, they’ve added a new show in each city to the tour (see full dates below).

Tickets to the second Melbourne show are on sale now and tickets to the second Brisbane show go on sale today at 12pm local time. They’ll be supported by Silverstein, Earth Caller and Winnerz Circle for the run of shows which will coincide with The Amity Affliction’s 20th anniversary.

The tour extension comes after the band announced their new album, Not Without My Ghosts, which is set for release on Friday, May 12th (pre-save/pre-order here). It will be their first release since their seventh studio album, Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them, reached number two on the ARIA Albums Chart in 2020.

Not Without My Ghosts was self-produced by the band at Grove Studios in New South Wales and, according to the band, “mostly deals with the paradox of not wanting to be alive, and yet needing to stay here, while also mourning the loss of friends and trying to use the music as catharsis.”

The Amity Affliction also shared new single ‘It’s Hell Down Here’ at the time of the album announcement, which lead singer Joel Birch described as “a letter from myself and Ahren (Stringer), written by me, to our friends who passed on to the other side.”

You can listen to the track below. It follows recent well-received singles ‘I See Dead People and ‘Show Me Your God’, which both heralded the band’s return to their heavier roots.

The Amity Affliction 2023 Australian Tour

Supported by Silverstein, Earth Caller and Winnerz Circle

Tickets via livenation.com.au

Wednesday, October 18th (NEW SHOW)

Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane

Thursday, 19th October

Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane

Saturday, 21st October

Hordern Pavilion | Sydney

Tuesday, 24th October

Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide

Wednesday, October 25th

Forum | Melbourne

Thursday, 26th October

Forum | Melbourne

Saturday, 28th October

Metro City | Perth