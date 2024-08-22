Australia’s metalcore titans, The Amity Affliction, are set to reclaim their legacy with the upcoming release of Let The Ocean Take Me (Redux).

The re-recorded version of their acclaimed 2014 album, slated for release on Sep. 27, marks a significant moment as the band takes back control of their music after years of struggles with their former record label.

In anticipation of the album’s release, the Gympie rockers have also shared a reimagined version of their powerful single, “My Father’s Son.”

Frontman Joel Birch spoke candidly about the motivations behind this re-recording.

“We re-recorded this album for a few reasons, but it would be foolish for me not to mention the more monumental of these, that being that our deal with our previous record label had them taking the vast majority of all revenue from what has been our most successful album until recently,” Birch said in a statement.

“When you spend over two decades in an industry, you get to see how predatory it can be, and the main victims of this predation are young bands that are wined and dined into deals that all but guarantee the band will only make money for the label and not for themselves.”

Birch continued, “This is what happened with us; we were never a group of people who were gunning to be massive or successful. We didn’t really look to the future at all. Instead, we were completely taken by the treatment we received and the promises that were made, and only when it was far too late, and we were far too far along in our contract to do anything about it.”

Produced by the band’s Daniel Brown and mixed and mastered by Henrik Udd—renowned for his work with Architects, Bring Me The Horizon, and Dayseeker—this redux album represents a bold reclaiming of their art.

The original Let The Ocean Take Me debuted at No. 1 in Australia and reached No. 31 on the Billboard 200, cementing its place as a cornerstone of The Amity Affliction’s catalogue. With iconic tracks like “Pittsburgh,” “Don’t Lean On Me,” and “The Weigh Down,” the album played a crucial role in propelling the band to international recognition.

This re-release follows The Amity Affliction’s departure from their former label, with whom they collaborated from 2012’s Chasing Ghosts through 2018’s Misery. Let The Ocean Take Me (Redux) offers the band a chance to close a challenging chapter and move forward on their own terms, fully in control of their creative output.

Fans will soon have the opportunity to experience these revitalized tracks live. The Amity Affliction is set to headline the Big Pineapple Festival in Woombye, Queensland on Oct. 19, and will then embark on a national tour in November.

The tour will see the band performing Let The Ocean Take Me in full across Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth, with support from Ice Nine Kills, We Came As Romans, and Heavensgate.

Tickets for The Amity Affliction’s Let The Ocean Take Me (Redux) tour are on sale now.