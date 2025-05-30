The Amity Affliction have stepped into the Like A Version studio for their spin on Turnstile’s hardcore track “Holiday”.

Adding their genre-defining heavy guitar riffs to the original, the Queensland-bred band incorporated a synth and strings section to breathe a new life into the chorus and bridge.

Guitarist Dan Brown said they mulled over “hundreds” of songs in the lead up to their recording session and decided on the Baltimore-born band’s track for the distinctly East Coast sound they had grown up with.

“Back in hardcore, you would cover your friends’ ban,.ds,” Brown told triple j. “That was quite normal to be like ‘oh, this other band from our hometown play this song and we like it too, so we’re gonna play it too.’ Bands would almost share songs. Hopefully [Turnstile] see it like that.”

“It’s our roots I guess and they’re a band using those roots to do this brand new thing which is really cool.”

Both he and drummer Joe Longobardi said returning to their humble hardcore origins made them “feel young again”, feeling nostalgic for the days of “flying where you could and slogging it out in a van”.

“It’s a real where you came from moment,” Brown said.

While having a huge following in their own right, Longobardi added that covering Turnstile was a chance to give a nod to their contemporaries experimenting with their style.

“There’s so many gifted, talented musicians in punk bands, in hardcore bands, in metal bands,” Longobardi said.

“And I think they’ve all paid their dues and it’s nice to see the gratification from the outside world recognising, on a broader scale, the talent involved.”

Their take on the Turnstile song comes just days after dropping their latest single “All That I Remember”, a searing, soul-baring song that sees frontman Joel Birch reckon with the legacy of a fractured maternal relationship.

With no shows planned on Australian soil, The Amity Affliction are instead headlining venues across North America through the back half of 2025 before joining Parkway Drive on their mammoth 20th anniversary European tour from September.

Check out the full performance below.