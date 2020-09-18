The Ancient Bloods are a music project born from the Digi Youth Arts mentoring platform for Indigenous young people. The band has experienced many different iterations, with ever-changing members.

Each project released by The Ancient Bloods is a direct response to political issues, cultural heritage and First Nations identity. Today, the project has delivered a searing new track, ‘ANCSTR.’

‘ANCSTR’ is a rallying cry that honours “the struggle of those that have gone before and the drawing of strength from their achievements as the new generation takes up the fight for rights.”

The current version of The Ancient Bloods draws from the where we stand project. Featuring members Nadia Morrison, Michaella Stubbs, Cormac Finn, Will Probert and Loki Liddle, with backgrounds including the Kabi Kabi, Bundjalung, Wiradjuri, Jabirr Jabirr, Garrwa, Butchulla, Darug.

“Will, Nadia and I came together to conjure the presence of our ancestors through the track,” explains Loki Liddle of the track. “We wanted to create a kind of meeting ground between all our mobs – we’re really hoping that the track will have the same effect for everyone listening in creating a surreal meeting ground for young people to gathering ancestors.”

The Ancient Bloods will drop their debut album Where We Stand on Friday, November 6th. The record is set to explore “First Nations relationships with the ancient past, with colonization, with a modern and evolving society.”

Check out ‘ANCSTR’ by The Ancient Bloods: