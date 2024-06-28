Their story is the stuff of legends: discovered by AC/DC and called influential by bands like Pearl Jam and Nirvana, now Aussie rock icons The Angels are celebrating half a century of living legacy with the release of their new album, Ninety Nine.

Not satisfied with their ’50 Not Out’ national tour, which kicks off in St Kilda tonight, the band has gone for broke with their 14th studio album – their first new release in a decade.

“I haven’t been this excited about anything we’ve done in the studio for many, many years,” Angels guitarist and founding member John Brewster says. “I’m proud of everything this band has done, but we have what I call ‘benchmark albums’, particularly Face to Face, No Exit and Darkroom.

“This, to me, is a benchmark album.”

The album’s first single, “Ninety Nine (Go for Broke)” is a comment on the current state of the world, in a classic Angels take.

“It refers to the fact that 99 per cent of us have to accept our lot, while the one per cent take the lion’s share,” explains vocalist Nick Norton, who wrote the song with bassist Sam Brewster. “The super-rich are richer than they’ve ever been.”

“Only choice for the ninety-nine,” Norton sings on the track, “is to cut and bleed.”

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Norton took over lead vocals from Dave Gleeson (The Screaming Jets) last year, after playing drums and backing vocals since 2011. Tom Brewster joined the band on drums, with founding member Rick Brewster rounding out the group.

The new lineup has given the band a renewed sense of vigour.

“We’ve found a new energy,” Sam Brewster says. “And I think you can hear that on this record.”

“It’s a good feeling,” Rick Brewster adds. “We got what we set out to achieve. This is The Angels 2024.”

After being “blown away” from the success of last year’s sold out tour ‘The Angels – 50 Years In The Making’, the band will embark on more shows to celebrate their half-century and bring fans some new songs.

“We were blown away by the reaction to last year’s shows,” John Brewster says. “The fans have really embraced Nick Norton out front of the band and I have to say they were some of the most enjoyable shows of our career.”

The Angels’ Ninety Nine is out now via Bloodlines Music.

The Angels ‘ 50 Not Out’ Australian Tour

Tickets via theangels.com.au

Friday, 28th June

Prince Bandroom, St Kilda, VIC

Saturday, 29th June

Croxton Bandroom, Thornbury, VIC

Friday, 5th July

King Street, Newcastle, NSW



Saturday, 6th July

Factory Theatre, Marrickville, NSW

Friday, 12th July

Doyalson RSL Club, Doyalson, NSW

Saturday, 13th July

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Friday, 19th July

Mounties, Mt Pritchard, NSW

Saturday, 20th July

Hornsby RSL, Hornsby, NSW

Friday, 26th July

Freo Social, Fremantle, WA

Saturday, 27th July

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Friday, 2nd August

Beats at Sopo, Southport, QLD

Saturday, 3rd August

Alexandra Hills Hotel, Brisbane, QLD