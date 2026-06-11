It’s one of Australia’s unofficial national anthems — but how did “Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again” by The Angels, with its iconic chant, first come about?

Founding member John Brewster revealed all in an extensive new interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

The thing about celebrating ‘Face Again’ is, yes, it’s a wonderful thing to celebrate that song, because the song’s become such a big thing – it’s almost an anthem in Australia,” he said.

“But it’s also really celebrating that journey and the various people – not just musicians that’ve played in the band with us, but you think of the roadies and what they had to go through and what they did. And the tour managers – you know, like Mark Pope, for example – and managers and all these other people whose lives were caught up with ours, and the loyalty that was just fantastic. So, yeah!

“It causes you to do a bit of reflection. And it’s a really good reflection. I mean, we didn’t hold hands and do ‘Ring Around The Rosie’ together all the time, haha. Sometimes there were some pretty violent arguments, but that’s what happens in a band, you know? Cold Chisel’ll tell you the same.”

John’s interview comes as The Angels embark on a massive Australian tour, which heads to Hornsby RSL tonight (June 12th). Check out all of their upcoming tour dates here.

The tour is in celebration of the 50th anniversary of “Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again”.

“Is there a more Aussie experience than seeing the band performing the song, with the crowd chanting in unison?” a press release puts it. “Come to the show, have some drinks & yell out the thing… it’s more Australian than a day at the beach!”

Elsewhere in the interview, John shared his excitement about Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese playing their song on the radio.

“I think it’s wonderful that our dear Prime Minister, [Anthony] Albanese, on a radio interview, was asked if he wanted to play a song and he said, ‘Yeah, I’d like to play “Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again” by The Angels and I will dedicate it to Peter Dutton.’ Haha, he did! That actually happened. It was during the last election,” John told Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

He also recalled their connection with fellow legendary Aussie band AC/DC.

“Because we were on the same record label as AC/DC, we did a lot of gigs with them in the Bon Scott days. We were in the studio with them when they recorded ‘Let There Be Rock’ – we watched the whole thing go down, which was pretty amazing.

“And, you know, George Young would have BBQs around at his place and we’d finish up in his music room playing Chuck Berry songs [laughs]. So, wonderful days.”

Check out the full oral history here.