The Angels are going all out for their 50th birthday celebrations.

The iconic Australian rock band have announced Ninety Nine, their first studio album in 10 years, which will coincide with their ‘50 Not Out’ tour, celebrating their landmark anniversary.

Ninety Nine is slated to be “classic Angels”, from the intriguing title to the cover artwork, which depicts Rick Brewster’s predilection for collecting old phone boxes. “There was a lot of spontaneity with this album,” John Brewster says. “If someone had an idea, we recorded it.”

Listen to the album’s lead single, “Ninety Nine (Go for Broke)”, below, which offers a brutal statement on the state of the world. “It refers to the fact that 99% of us have to accept our lot, while the 1% take the lion’s share,” Nick Norton explains. Norton wrote the song with bassist Sam Brewster. The super-rich are richer than they’ve ever been.”

John Brewster adds: “I haven’t been this excited about anything we’ve done in the studio for many, many years. I’m proud of everything this band has done, but we have what I call ‘benchmark albums,’, particularly Face to Face, No Exit, and Dark Room. This, to me, is a benchmark album.”

“It’s a good feeling,” Rick Brewster says. “We got what we set out to achieve. This is The Angels 2024.”

To celebrate their new album, The Angels will be going on a national tour this year, following their sold-out national tour last year. Catch them in Melbourne, Newcastle, Sydney, Adelaide, and more places between June and August (more information here).

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

It’s been a good week for fans of Aussie rockers celebrating 50th anniversaries. Cold Chisel announced yesterday that they’re getting back together for a special 50th anniversary tour, which will see them play around the country later this year.

The Angels’ “Ninety Nine (Go for Broke)” is out now. Ninety Nine is out June 28th via Bloodlines Music (pre-save/pre-order here).