After 17 unforgettable years, The Argyle, one of Sydney’s most iconic nightlife venues, has announced it will be closing its doors for good.

The news, shared via the club’s Instagram account, has left patrons heartbroken, reigniting conversations about the state of Sydney’s dwindling nightlife scene.

“For nearly TWO DECADES, we’ve been the backdrop to some of Sydney’s biggest and most EPIC nights,” The Argyle wrote. “From local legends to multi-platinum international artists, we’ve partied with the best, and none of it would’ve been possible without YOU!”

Located in the historic Rocks precinct and housed in a building dating back to the 1820s, The Argyle has been more than just a club—it’s been a cultural mainstay. From hosting headline acts like Havana Brown and Tigerlily to countless themed parties, it set the benchmark for fun in Sydney nightlife.

But it’s not over just yet. The Argyle has promised to go out with a bang, kicking off its Closing Series this weekend with Havana Brown and a lineup of epic events, culminating in a New Year’s Eve party to end all parties.

“ARGYLIANS ASSEMBLE!” the venue’s Instagram post urged. “The party is far from over Sydney, and we can’t wait to party with YOU one last time!”

The announcement has struck a chord with both loyal patrons and performers who’ve graced its iconic stage.

“If only those walls could talk, the stories they’d tell!” DJ Frankie Romano wrote, reflecting on his history with the club, from his first gig in 2009 to his upcoming final set this New Year’s Eve. “Sydney’s nightlife will feel this loss, but we’ll always remember the good times we had.”

The closure is part of broader changes within Hunter St. Hospitality and Pacific Concepts, which own The Argyle along with other venues like Rockpool Bar & Grill. Under the leadership of CEO Frank Tucker, the group is pivoting toward high-end dining, citing the tourist-heavy nature of The Rocks as a reason for the shift.

While The Argyle prepares to say goodbye, many Sydneysiders are mourning what feels like another nail in the coffin for the city’s nightlife.

“There will never be another like it,” wrote DJ Mowgli May. “The most consistently fun club in Sydney nightlife. Congrats on such a legendary run.”

As the final chapter of The Argyle unfolds, one thing is clear: this isn’t just the end of a nightclub—it’s the end of an era. So round up the crew, put on your dancing shoes, and give this Sydney institution the send-off it deserves.