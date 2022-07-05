Tristan Goodall, founding member of popular blues and roots band The Audreys, has passed away at the age of 48. The sad news was confirmed by his former bandmate Taasha Coates. “I am very sad to have to pass on the news that despite our best hopes for his recovery, we lost our dear Tristan on the weekend. He was 48 years old,” she wrote on social media.

“I have talked to so many people in the last few days who knew Tristan, and the outpouring of love has been overwhelming. He touched so many of us with his beautiful music, his big heart, his big hugs and his big goofy laugh.

Coates continued by remembering her early encounters with Goodall. “Tristan and I met in 1997 in Adelaide. We were university students, with silly dreams about touring the world with a band. Tristan already played in a rock band, which was so cool to this skinny jazz singer with a breathy voice and crippling stage fright. But Tristan saw something in me, and as we started playing and writing songs together a whole new world opened up.

We went on to do so many wonderful things together with our music. We met and worked with amazing and talented people, we walked onto stages big and small together all over the world. It has been the most incredible adventure.

25 years later I have to say goodbye to my dearest friend, my musical soulmate, and my grief is almost unbearable. Rest in peace my darling Tristan. We had a dream and we made it happen, can you believe that?

Goodall’s cause of death hasn’t been confirmed. He unfortunately was forced to quit touring with The Audreys back in 2020 due to poor health.

Goodall and Coates formed The Audreys in 2004, with the group going to win the ARIA Award for Best Blues & Roots Album for the first three of their four studio albums. Their last album, ‘Til My Tears Roll Away, came out in 2014, reaching the Top 40 of the ARIA Albums Chart.

