The most renowned fake INXS in the world are going on a mammoth tour of regional Australia.

The Australian INXS Show, who have travelled the globe performing the classic songs of Michael Hutchence and co., have unveiled an extensive run of regional dates, beginning in Bundaberg in May and culminating in Darwin in March of next year. Yes, “extensive” is definitely the right word.

Tickets to the tour are on sale now via the group’s official website.

There’s a reason The Australian INXS Show has impressed dedicated fans of the Aussie icons in countries as diverse as India, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti.

Led by the flamboyant Dellacoma Rio, the group do their utmost to channel the charisma and style of the OG INXS. Over a packed decade of shows, several acclaimed musicians have rounded out the group, including drummer Noel Tenny (as Jon Farriss), bassist Sam McAinch (as Garry Gary Beers) and keyboardist Adrian Surging (as Andrew Farriss).

“It’s been an absolute dream come true with this band,” Dellacoma says. “Playing the INXS songs, the way we do, to people who have connected so deeply with these songs is a real blessing.

“Michael and the band left such an indelible mark on Australian culture, so it just felt natural to work on a show that honours his memory. I often say from the stage that we want to make the audience feel how they felt when they first heard or saw INXS back in the day and that is truly what our aim is.”

“We don’t just play the songs, we want to bring the same energy and passion that Michael and the band

brought.”

The Australian INXS Show 2023 Regional Tour

Tickets available via theaustralianinxsshow.com.au

FRI 12 MAY

MONCRIEFF THEATRE, BUNDABERG QLD I ALL AGES

SAT 13 MAY

PILBEAM THEATRE, ROCKHAMPTON QLD I ALL AGES

FRI 27 MAY

HOPGOOD THEATRE, NOARLUNGA SA I ALL AGES

SAT 28 MAY

SIR ROBERT HELPMANN THEATRE, MOUNT GAMBIER SA I ALL AGES

FRI 14 JUL

FORGE THEATRE, BAIRNSDALE VIC I ALL AGES

SAT 15 JUL

WONTHAGGI ARTS CENTRE I ALL AGES

THU 27 JUL

THE ART HOUSE, WYONG NSW I ALL AGES

FRI 28 JUL

THE CONCOURSE, CHATSWOOD NSW I ALL AGES

SAT 29 JUL

THE JOAN, PENRITH NSW I ALL AGES

FRI 11 AUG

TOWN HALL, SWAN HILL VIC I ALL AGES

SAT 12 AUG

MEMO MUSIC HALL, ST KILDA VIC I 18+

FRI 01 SEP

PRINCESS THEATRE, BRISBANE QLD I ALL AGES

SAT 02 SEP

PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE, BALLARAT VIC I ALL AGES

THU 14 SEP

MEMORIAL ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, BATHURST NSW I ALL AGES

FRI 15 SEP

WESTS, CAMPBELLTOWN NSW I 18+

FRI 06 OCT

ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, ALBURY NSW I ALL AGES

FRI 13 OCT

KARRALYKA THEATRE, RINGWOOD VIC I ALL AGES

SAT 14 OCT

CAIRNS PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE, CAIRNS QLD I ALL AGES

THU 02 NOV

ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, BUNBURY WA I ALL AGES

FRI 03 NOV

ROSEMOUNT HOTEL, PERTH WA I 18+

SAT 04 NOV

ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, ALBANY WA I ALL AGES

SUN 05 NOV

FREO SOCIAL, FREMANTLE WA I 18+

SAT 09 DEC

SARATON THEATRE, GRAFTON NSW I ALL AGES

FRI 02 FEB

PRINCESS THEATRE, LAUNCESTON TAS I ALL AGES

SAT 03 FEB

ROYAL THEATRE, HOBART TAS I ALL AGES

THU 15 FEB

ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, SHOALHAVEN NSW I ALL AGES

FRI 16 FEB

MANNING ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, TAREE NSW I ALL AGES

SAT 17 FEB

GRIFFITH REGIONAL THEATRE, GRIFFITH NSW I ALL AGES

FRI 01 MAR

ARALUEN CENTRE, ALICE SPRINGS NT I ALL AGES

SAT 02 MAR

DARWIN ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, DARWIN NT I ALL AGES