The most renowned fake INXS in the world are going on a mammoth tour of regional Australia.
The Australian INXS Show, who have travelled the globe performing the classic songs of Michael Hutchence and co., have unveiled an extensive run of regional dates, beginning in Bundaberg in May and culminating in Darwin in March of next year. Yes, “extensive” is definitely the right word.
Tickets to the tour are on sale now via the group’s official website.
There’s a reason The Australian INXS Show has impressed dedicated fans of the Aussie icons in countries as diverse as India, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti.
Led by the flamboyant Dellacoma Rio, the group do their utmost to channel the charisma and style of the OG INXS. Over a packed decade of shows, several acclaimed musicians have rounded out the group, including drummer Noel Tenny (as Jon Farriss), bassist Sam McAinch (as Garry Gary Beers) and keyboardist Adrian Surging (as Andrew Farriss).
“It’s been an absolute dream come true with this band,” Dellacoma says. “Playing the INXS songs, the way we do, to people who have connected so deeply with these songs is a real blessing.
“Michael and the band left such an indelible mark on Australian culture, so it just felt natural to work on a show that honours his memory. I often say from the stage that we want to make the audience feel how they felt when they first heard or saw INXS back in the day and that is truly what our aim is.”
“We don’t just play the songs, we want to bring the same energy and passion that Michael and the band
brought.”
The Australian INXS Show 2023 Regional Tour
Tickets available via theaustralianinxsshow.com.au
FRI 12 MAY
MONCRIEFF THEATRE, BUNDABERG QLD I ALL AGES
SAT 13 MAY
PILBEAM THEATRE, ROCKHAMPTON QLD I ALL AGES
FRI 27 MAY
HOPGOOD THEATRE, NOARLUNGA SA I ALL AGES
SAT 28 MAY
SIR ROBERT HELPMANN THEATRE, MOUNT GAMBIER SA I ALL AGES
FRI 14 JUL
FORGE THEATRE, BAIRNSDALE VIC I ALL AGES
SAT 15 JUL
WONTHAGGI ARTS CENTRE I ALL AGES
THU 27 JUL
THE ART HOUSE, WYONG NSW I ALL AGES
FRI 28 JUL
THE CONCOURSE, CHATSWOOD NSW I ALL AGES
SAT 29 JUL
THE JOAN, PENRITH NSW I ALL AGES
FRI 11 AUG
TOWN HALL, SWAN HILL VIC I ALL AGES
SAT 12 AUG
MEMO MUSIC HALL, ST KILDA VIC I 18+
FRI 01 SEP
PRINCESS THEATRE, BRISBANE QLD I ALL AGES
SAT 02 SEP
PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE, BALLARAT VIC I ALL AGES
THU 14 SEP
MEMORIAL ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, BATHURST NSW I ALL AGES
FRI 15 SEP
WESTS, CAMPBELLTOWN NSW I 18+
FRI 06 OCT
ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, ALBURY NSW I ALL AGES
FRI 13 OCT
KARRALYKA THEATRE, RINGWOOD VIC I ALL AGES
SAT 14 OCT
CAIRNS PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE, CAIRNS QLD I ALL AGES
THU 02 NOV
ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, BUNBURY WA I ALL AGES
FRI 03 NOV
ROSEMOUNT HOTEL, PERTH WA I 18+
SAT 04 NOV
ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, ALBANY WA I ALL AGES
SUN 05 NOV
FREO SOCIAL, FREMANTLE WA I 18+
SAT 09 DEC
SARATON THEATRE, GRAFTON NSW I ALL AGES
FRI 02 FEB
PRINCESS THEATRE, LAUNCESTON TAS I ALL AGES
SAT 03 FEB
ROYAL THEATRE, HOBART TAS I ALL AGES
THU 15 FEB
ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, SHOALHAVEN NSW I ALL AGES
FRI 16 FEB
MANNING ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, TAREE NSW I ALL AGES
SAT 17 FEB
GRIFFITH REGIONAL THEATRE, GRIFFITH NSW I ALL AGES
FRI 01 MAR
ARALUEN CENTRE, ALICE SPRINGS NT I ALL AGES
SAT 02 MAR
DARWIN ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, DARWIN NT I ALL AGES