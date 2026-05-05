The wait for The Avalanches’ fourth album could finally be coming to an end.

As reported first by Stereogum, the Australian dance heavyweights teased their first record since 2020’s We Will Always Love You with a photo posted on Instagram showing a stack of hard drives with the caption “LP #4”. Since wiping their entire Instagram grid, the Melbourne duo’s page now has a new logo and have launched a campaign under a fictional company called Takumi.

“Our new TAKUMI data centre is now operational,” the first post shared on the company’s Instagram page reads.

“The 155,000ft fault tolerant facility comprises 1,800 computing cores, three petabytes of high-density racks and 36 superchips with low-latency networking. A world first in Non-Volatile storage solutions. At Takumi, your memories are safe with us.”

Check out a clip below.

The move comes after Rolling Stone AU/NZ spoke to The Avalanches last month in support of a joint campaign with Telstra, where they gave an update in which they confirmed they are working on new music.

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“We probably can’t say too much at the moment though — it’s still likely a few years away,” they said at the time.

Meanwhile last year, The Avalanches were named the greatest Australian electronic act of all time.

“When Since I Left You arrived in 2000, there was nothing else like it,” we wrote last July.

“A quarter century later, there’s still nothing else like it. The debut album from the Melbourne collective is both art and science. The art, a meticulous sewing of samples into a music quilt of timeless, original music. The process can be copied, but results, which can be heard with the title track, “Frontier Psychiatrist”, and others, not so much. The science? Open the album credits and study the source of its samples, and the attribution.