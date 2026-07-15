The ballot for Meredith 34 has officially opened.

Taking place across Friday, December 11th, Saturday, December 12th and Sunday, December 13th, the 2026 edition returns to the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre for three days and two nights of live music.

As always, the ballot remains the simplest and most reliable way to secure tickets, and it’s open to everyone. Entries close at 10.34pm AEST on Monday, August 10th, with hopefuls able to register via here.

Organisers have confirmed camping, parking and BYO are all included in the ticket price once again, promising “minimal hassles, plenty of tassels.”

As has become tradition, the lineup will stay under wraps until the ballot draws, leaving punters to buy into the weekend on faith alone. It’s a formula that’s worked for over three decades — last year’s edition saw TV on the Radio, Perfume Genius, Atarashii Gakko!, Colin Hay and Folk Bitch Trio all take to the one and only stage, and this year’s bill is expected to be just as eclectic once it’s revealed.