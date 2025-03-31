After calling it quits nearly ten years ago, The Beards are back.

The Australian rock outfit have announced this week that they are reuniting for an exclusive limited run of headline shows around the country this August and September.

Formed in 2005 “on a mission to start a global beard revolution”, the South Australian quartet released four albums of original songs about beards, played sold out tours around the world, supported KISS and Motley Crue and even performed at the World Beard and Moustache Championships in Alaska, before calling it a day in 2016.

But the time has come for The Beards to reunite on stage.

“We felt that after writing 63 original songs about beards and becoming the most important beard-related band on the planet, we’d said all we had to say on the subject,” frontman Johann Beardraven said.

“We figured it was time for us to take a well-earned break and focus on resting on our laurels. But it turns out that over the intervening years, our views on beards have only become more intense, rigid, and dogmatic. Hopefully a small run of gigs in the four closest capital cities to where we currently reside will be enough for us to finally fully articulate just how much we enjoy having beards.”

General public tickets go on sale on Tuesday April 8th. For more details, click here and check out all of the dates below.

THE BEARDS 2025 AUSTRALIA TOUR

Friday August 29th

The Triffid, Brisbane

Saturday August 30th

The Metro, Sydney

Friday September 5th

The Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Saturday September 6th

The Gov, Adelaide