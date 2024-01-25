In Partnership with McDonald’s

Stuck for gig ideas across New Zealand this summer? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

As soon as the sun breaks through the Land of the Long White Cloud, Kiwis really have only one thing on their mind: going to concerts and festivals.

Before you hit the road, check out our list of the best gigs taking place around New Zealand between January 26th-February 9th below.

Will Swinton

Friday, January 26th

The Tuning Fork, Auckland

Saturday, January 27th

Meow, Wellington

Tickets: Moshtix

Named as one of Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s ‘Up-And-Coming Aotearoa Artists’ last year, Will Swinton is heading for big things in 2024 and beyond. Swinton left his Auckland bedroom behind to pursue his music dream in Los Angeles, but he’s returning to his hometown – as well as Wellington – this weekend to play his soul-searching DIY anthems.

Amanda Palmer

Saturday, January 27th

Old St Paul’s, Wellington

Tickets: Banished Music

The one and only Amanda Palmer is bringing old and new songs to an intimate New Zealand tour at the end of January (read her Rolling Stone AU/NZ interview about the tour here). The acclaimed multi-hyphenate unexpectedly found herself spending two years in this country with her young son during the pandemic, so the accidental Kiwi is looking forward to performing to catching up with audiences in Queenstown, Auckland, and now Wellington.

“I wanted to come back for this short tour – not only because I’m homesick for my Kiwi friends, but because I’d like to share the music: the handful of songs that helped me survive this period of my life,” the Dresden Dolls member says.

Summer Thieves

Saturday, January 27th

Waihi Beach Hotel, Waihi

Tickets: Loop

Beloved indie rock outfit Summer Thieves are bringing their album release tour to Waihi at the end of January. Their latest album, Cigarettes in Space, was given a positive review by Rolling Stone AU/NZ, with the band noted as sounding “festival-ready.”

Melanie Martinez

Sunday, January 28th

Spark Arena, Auckland

Tickets: Live Nation

A modern alt-pop icon, Martinez is bringing her tour to Auckland for a one of a kind show. Martinez arrives in support of her third studio album, Portals, released last year to positive reviews. There’s a reason Rolling Stone named Portals as one of the best albums of 2023.

grandson

Tuesday, January 30th

Powerstation, Auckland

Tickets: AAA Ticketing

The unique grandson is coming to New Zealand for the first time in January for the final leg of his world tour (read his Tone Deaf interview about the tour here). With a sound that jumps from alternative rock to hip hop to electronic and everything in between, grandson’s creativity never rests. His second album, I Love You, I’m Trying [2023], was his most personal record yet.

Alex Cameron & Roy Molloy

Friday, February 2nd

Hollywood Avondale, Auckland

Saturday, February 3rd

Meow, Wellington

Tickets: Under the Radar

Do you like your singer-songwriters to be strange, idiosyncratic, and alluring? Then look no further than Alex Cameron. The endlessly entertaining pop-rock artist is coming to Auckland and Wellington alongside his longtime collaborator and saxophonist Roy Molloy, with local experimental pop artist D.C. Maxwell offering stellar support.

Loud and Proud Festival

Saturday, February 3rd

Whammy Bar, Auckland

Tickets: Under the Radar

Just in time for Auckland Pride comes Loud and Proud Festival, a showcase for underground LGBTQIA artists. An eclectic collection of excellent local musicians has been assembled for the occasion, including Roy Irwin, P.H.F., Kraus, and Baby Zionov. Expect the unexpected.

Laneway 2024

Tuesday, February 6th

Western Springs, Auckland

Tickets: Laneway

It’s finally back. The iconic Laneway Festival returns to New Zealand next month, heading to a new location at Auckland’s Western Springs Stadium. A strong mixture of international acts and local favourites will perform at Laneway on Waitangi Day, from Steve Lacy and Stormzy to Molly Payton and Erny Belle.

Ferry Corsten

Thursday, February 8th

Studio The Venue, Auckland

Tickets: Eventbrite

Dance music legend is bringing the party to Auckland in February. His ‘What The F!’ show will see Corsten, System F, and Gouryella play energetic sets all in one night. Corsten is a mainstay at festivals across the world, from Tomorrowland to Electric Daisy Carnival.