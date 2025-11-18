Experimental Scottish rock group The Beta Band have announced their long awaited Australian debut.

Heading to Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Perth in May and June, 2026, the band are set to perform their 1998 debut album The Three E.P.’s, alongside fan favourites, on Australian shores for the very first time.

Fontman Steve Mason has pitched the reunion tour as “a chance to see one of the greatest British bands of the last 30 years – before they turn us into holograms”.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am (local) on Tuesday, November 25th. Presale will run from 9am (local) on Friday, November 21st — register here.

Known for tracks like “Dry The Rain” and “Squares”, The Beta Band have built a reputation for being uncategorisable. Their sound incorporates disparate influences like psychedelia, hip hop and ambient noise into a unique blend of indie rock.

Their debut album The Three E.P.’s compiled the band’s first three EP releases – Champion Versions, The Patty Patty Sound and Los Amigos del Beta Bandidos. It was met with critical acclaim, placed at No. 23 on Pitchfork’s Top 100 Albums of the 1990s and listed by Q as No. 74 in The 100 Greatest British Albums Ever.

With A-list fans like Oasis and Radiohead, the band reached a new level of visibility and cult appeal when their song “Dry The Rain” was immortalised in a now-famous scene in the 2000 film High Fidelity.

The four-piece formed in Fife in 1996, bonding over a love of art and poetry in a time when toxic masculinity permeated mainstream culture. The Beta Band were determined to create the music nobody else was making, rooted in innovation rather than nostalgia.

Committed to their punk ethos, the group were known for their experimental films, music videos and wild stage shows — with stories ranging from light-up velcro suits to an accidental (and very expensive) gig in a scout hut.

Following the success of their debut album, the band went on to release three more celebrated albums. After two decades, they want to celebrate the music they’re so proud of by sharing it with the world again.

The Beta Band disbanded 21 years ago, but recently reunited with sold out shows in the US and UK — and now it’s finally Australia’s turn to witness them live.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

THE BETA BAND 2026 AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Special guests to be announced

Saturday, May 30th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Sunday, May 31st

The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, June 3rd

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Thursday, June 4th

The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, June 6th

Metropolis, Fremantle WA