Fresh off their late-night television debut in the US last night, New Zealand power-pop band The Beths have announced a home country tour.

The band appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform the title track from their recently released fourth album, Straight Line Was a Lie, ahead of the North American leg of their world tour.

The tour kicked off last month in the UK and Europe. Altogether, they’ll hit 55 stops over four months, including some of their biggest venues in the US and Canada to date.

The band have also announced a seven-date Aotearoa tour set for next March, in support of Straight Line Was a Lie.

Kicking off at Wellington’s Meow Nui on March 13th and 14th, they’ll then play at Glenroy Auditorium in Dunedin on March 20th, Christchurch’s James Hay Theatre on March 22nd, and Nelson’s Theatre Royal on March 23rd, before two shows at the Powerstation in Auckland on March 26th and 27th.

Written in Los Angeles and self-recorded in their hometown of Auckland, the new album is The Beths’ most vulnerable and revealing body of work to date. Singles like “Metal”, “No Joy”, and “Mother Pray For Me” dive into the weight of cyclical growth, while the title track threads it all together with brutal honesty.

It adds a more introspective tone to the adrenaline-packed indie rock they’ve always done well, earning a 3.5/5 star review from Rolling Stone AU/NZ, with clever hooks and sharp vocals complementing vocalist Liz Stokes’ sweet melodies. Meanwhile, their previous album, Expert in a Dying Field, topped Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s 80 Best New Zealand Albums of the 2020s So Far list.

Following their New Zealand dates, The Beths will head to Australia for a run of shows in April — their biggest-ever headline tour of the country. Ticket information is available here.

THE BETHS NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2026

Friday, March 13th

Meow Nui, Wellington



Saturday, March 14th

Meow Nui, Wellington

Friday, March 20th

Glenroy Auditorium, Dunedin

Sunday, March 22nd

James Hay Theatre, Christchurch

Monday, March 23rd

Theatre Royal, Nelson

Thursday, March 26th

Powerstation, Auckland

Friday, March 27th

Powerstation, Auckland