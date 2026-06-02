Don’t chant “USA” when The Black Crowes are around.

The band got into an argument with some fans who started booing them after frontman Chris Robinson railed against their “USA” chants at a Florida show over the weekend.

The fight reportedly broke out near the end of their set, after the Black Crowes’ mascot flashed up on the big screen, dressed as Uncle Sam. Floridian fans took this as a patriotic sign, leading to the unironic chants.

Robinson was having none of it.

As per TMZ, he responded to the “USA” chants by saying, “Thanks for the geography lesson,” before adding, “I don’t know what you have to be so proud of right now.”

Several clips shot by fans capture the booing, and they also show the end of the fight, where Robinson can be heading saying, “For those of you fucking booing us, some of us are not afraid. And we most assuredly are not fucking ignorant!”

The incident led some of the crowd to walk out, but the band continued with their set regardless, playing their 1991 hit “She Talks to Angels”.

It’s not the first time Robinson has been outspoken this year.

Before The Black Crowes headed to Australia, the singer appeared on Rolling Stone‘s Nashville Now podcast, where AI came up in conversation.

“It’s not songwriting. It’s lazy bullshit. Who the fuck are you, that you would walk around like you did something? You didn’t do shit,” Robinson said.

He added that he was dismayed in a more general sense by the way society has embraced AI overall.

“I find it unbelievable, as I look around our country and the world right now, and as things spiral out of control, as opinions become fact, as people’s fear and ignorance start to overtake their lives, that you’re gravitating toward something even more unreal,” he said.

“I would think the chaos would start to drive culturally through people to find something that is heartful and soulful, something dynamic. I could be less interested in fucking technology. You know what? The dentist still sucks. Get back to me when that is better.”