The Black Crowes have joined the vocal majority against the use of AI in music.

Ahead of their new album, A Pound of Feathers, dropping this week, singer Chris Robinson appeared on Rolling Stone’s Nashville Now podcast, where AI came up in conversation.

“It’s not songwriting. It’s lazy bullshit. Who the fuck are you, that you would walk around like you did something? You didn’t do shit,” Chris said.

He added that he’s dismayed in a more general sense by the way society has embraced AI overall.

“I find it unbelievable, as I look around our country and the world right now, and as things spiral out of control, as opinions become fact, as people’s fear and ignorance start to overtake their lives, that you’re gravitating toward something even more unreal,” he said.

“I would think the chaos would start to drive culturally through people to find something that is heartful and soulful, something dynamic. I could be less interested in fucking technology. You know what? The dentist still sucks. Get back to me when that is better.”

After their new album comes out, The Black Crowes will head to Australia next month for a run of shows in Melbourne, Byron Bay (Bluesfest), Sydney, and Newcastle next month (ticket information here).

Their Down Under tour will coincide with a new exhibition focused on them.

Behind the Gallery is presenting an exclusive exhibition of photos by iconic rock photographer Ross Halfin documenting the career of the band.

The exhibition opens in Melbourne on Wednesday, April 1st, but you can check out some of the incredible photographs from the collection on Tone Deaf here.

“Spanning decades of collaboration, the exhibition brings together a curated selection of Halfin’s most striking images of the band — from early moments surrounding their breakthrough in the early 1990s to the commanding stage presence that has made them one of rock’s most enduring live acts,” the official description reads.