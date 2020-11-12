10 years after its release, The Black Keys’ seminal album, Brothers, will be reissued as a deluxe edition set.

Brothers, the seminal album that changed the course of The Black Keys’ career, is getting a 10th anniversary deluxe reissue. The reissue is slated for a December release in the United States and Canada and January 2021 in other countries.

Originally recorded in May 2010, Brothers became a groundbreaking release for The Black Keys. At the time, the band was already six albums deep into their career, but Brothers’ sweep at major music awards signaled a change for them.

It earned the band three Grammys (although the band later said the awards could have ‘fucked them up’): Best Alternative Album, Best Rock Performance, and Best Recording Packaging for Michael Carney’s design.

The album was recorded in Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Alabama, where the oppressive weather “forced” singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney into the studio. “We went into that darkness and stayed there,” says Carney in a press release.

Although, Auerbach said, that the weather became an important part of the album’s overall ethos. “You can feel it if you’re a musician, the great things that happened in a place. Half of the thing that we love is in our minds, but when we go to these shrines, it gives us inner strength. It feels magical—this is where the music was born.”

Carney also reflected on the title of the now-classic album, referring to the bond between the bandmates who have been friends since childhood. “I was thinking about what the record meant to me—how Dan and I had gone through this shit that brothers go through where you don’t get along, but then you do get along and realize it’s an unconditional love.”

The Black Keys’ Brothers Deluxe Remastered Anniversary Edition releases December 18th in North America and January 1st, 2021 elsewhere in the world via Nonesuch Records.

Watch the promotional clip for The Black Keys’ Brothers Deluxe Remastered Anniversary Edition: