At first glance, THE BLSSM looks good but their flawless style is only second to their impressive musical talents.

Defining their music genre is complex – THE BLSSM manages to seamlessly blend together pop, funk-rock and hip hop to create a totally unique sound.

Their distinct trademark sound is highlighted in their latest single ‘Not Today’, which was released late last month. THE BLSSM collaborated with independent fashion designer Jessica Kao to curate and create their custom outfit worn in the music video and prides themselves on their fashion focus.

“‘NOT TODAY’ echoes both my day-to-day triumphs and anguish,” the Sydney born and LA-based musician said. “It was written about the small nuances of joy I thieve, collect, and steal to keep in my pocket to get me through an ever rat-race agenda of wanting more, wanting everything and wishing. Sonically, it captures my influences retold and revived into my own sonic palette.”

They added, “With production from my Dad Mark Lizotte, Suzy Shinn, and written alongside Nick Long – these people being all close to my heart – the song was written with intimacy and celebration and feels like a pure extension of my personality. If I had my own TV show, this would be the theme song.”

Hot off the heels of the success of ‘Not Today’, THE BLSSM has released their EP ‘Pure Energy’ today.

To celebrate their new single and album, we say down with the singer for a chat as part of our Get To Know series.

Check out ‘Not Today’ by THE BLSSM:

How did your artist name come about?

It kinda goes hand- in-hand with my real name, LILY – both flower related. I just felt it was cool because it is between the words blossom and bliss = the blssm. And bliss is one of my favorite words!

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Energetic, sharp-toothed and triumphant.

What do you love about your hometown?

I have two home towns…Sydney and New York. Both are so different and have a special place in my heart. Sydney is really comforting and nostalgic and New York is exhilarating and comforting at the same time.

Career highlight so far?

Recording at Shangrila Studios in Malibu.

Fave non-music hobby?

Cooking delicious food for friends!

What’s on your dream rider?

A vegan ice cream machine, Kazu Nori sushi, a super comfy bed with goose feathered pillows and a pet monkey.

Dream music collaboration?

Yung Lean.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I hope happy, still alive and still making music.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Wonderwall – Oasis.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Be yourself by any means necessary.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I love watching the British bake off…super wholesome of me.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.