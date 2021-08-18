It’s been a long and interesting road for Still Woozy to his hugely-anticipated debut full-length album, which came out on Friday, August 13th.

Otherwise known as Sven Gamsky, the Portland-based artist started writing his won songs in middle school, before honing his skills by playing, surprisingly, in a math rock band. he then went on to study classical guitar and electronic music at UC Santa Cruz, before releasing his first EP, Lately, in 2019; if genre is fast becoming a thing of the past, Woozy’s vast education and knowledge of music casts him as a perfect artist for this moment.

Now his debut album is here: titled If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What Is, Still Woozy merges lush production with big bass touches, all of it aligned with sincere and heartfelt songwriting. It features huge tracks like ‘Get Down’ and ‘That’s Life’, the latter capturing the sensation of riding out life’s highs and lows, a feeling that often pops up in Still Woozy’s dreamy sonic landscapes.

It’s a difficult balancing act to combine painful lyricism with sunny melodies but Still Woozy manages it time and again on his debut album. After the album dropped, we caught up with Still Woozy as part of our popular Get To Know series to find out more about his life and music.

If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What Is is out now.

Check out ‘That’s Life’:

How did your artist name come about?

It just felt right. There’s really no more to it. Maybe it felt appropriate with my psychedelic leanings.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Wie gehr es dir Oma, I make pop music!

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Woof’ is the first track on the album and it’s probably the most rock ‘n’ roll I’ll ever go. I love it but if it was on a map of my musical taste it would be the outer rim.

What do you love about your hometown?

I love the house that I grew up in in my hometown. It’s open with a lot of natural light and has a view of the hills. I don’t love my hometown though, it’s a small place that at times could feel oppressive and close-minded.

Career highlight so far?

Making this full-length album and giving voice to all of my musical sides that sometimes go unnoticed (these days, Kenny, Drake).

Check out ‘Woof’:

Fave non-music hobby?

I love basketball so much. I’m just getting back into it after having a foot injury for 7 months, but it gives me life to get back into it! It’s the only way I can get exercise that doesn’t feel like torture.

What’s on your dream rider?

It would be insane to have a massage on my rider. My body is pushed to its limits on tour so it would be everything to get help while on the road.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I don’t really like to look too far into the future. There’s too much going on now.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

My karaoke song might be ‘Hey Ma’ by Camron, ‘Welcome Back’ by Mase, or ‘Mr. Brightside’ by ‘The Killers’.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

I once played a show in San Francisco with my math rock band. The whole time we were a bit stressed out trying to get our parts right. After the show I was talking to a guy who worked in the festival industry and he told me that we had potential, but he wanted to show me something.

He walked me down the street to this blues bar where a band was playing. Everyone in the room, including the musicians, was having so much fun it was impossible not to smile looking around. This energy has been something that to this day I will strive for.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I’m way more superstitious than I think I am. I’m always knocking on wood and avoiding walking in cracks in the sidewalk.

Check out ‘Get Down’: