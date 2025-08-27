The Buoys are back with a big new single, “Bitch”.

Lead singer and guitarist Zoe Catterall said the track was inspired by being unfairly labelled for speaking her mind. “I wrote this one with a good friend of mine Alistair Hayes. That day I was dealing with the classic case of ‘they’ll call you a bitch cause it’s easier than taking accountability for their actions’ type scenario, and I was trying my best to stay positive, but on my way to the session I got a comfort food snack and had a very light car prang while doing so… I ate my hash browns and had a cry in the car park before heading to the session lol, and what resulted was this beautiful chaotic song about being called a bitch, which is obviously not a fun time, but I’m so glad the song is really fun in spite of that.”

The band will continue their European tour in September, performing in Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria, the Netherlands, and multiple shows at Hamburg’s Reeperbahn Festival. They return to Australia in November for a single tour, with stops in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth.

The Buoys’ 2024 album Lustre was featured on Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s 100 Best Australian Albums of the 2020s So Far list.

“The Buoys‘ Lustre does have a certain shine about it. Maybe it’s the confidence of youth, or perhaps it’s that indie guitar-rock sound that might’ve hitched a ride all the way from the ‘90s. And there are the rippers, like “Unstuck”, a track that requires repeat listens with the volume cranked,” the feature wrote.

“Whatever, it’s a winner. The Buoys — an all-girl band, if you weren’t paying attention — enjoyed feature album of the week status on triple j with Lustre, and took the collection on the road throughout 2024. Led by dynamite singer and guitarist Zoe Catterall, The Buoys embarked on their first debut UK and European tour in May 2024, including performances at the Great Escape Festival, along with dates in Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin.”

The Buoys’ “Bitch” is out now via Sony Music.

The Buoys Australia Tour Dates 2025

For more info and tickets, visit thebuoysband.com

Thursday, November 28th

Rosemount Hotel, Perth / Boorloo, WA

Friday, November 29th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide / Kaurna Yerta, SA

Wednesday, December 18th

170 Russell, Melbourne / Naarm, VIC

Thursday, December 19th

Manning Bar, Sydney / Eora, NSW

Friday, December 20th

Crowbar, Brisbane / Meanjin, QLD