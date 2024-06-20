The Buoys are just “Holding On” on their new single.

The punk-rock band showcase a softer side on their fourth single of 2024, while still maintaining the emotional vulnerability that has filtered through every one of their most recent releases.

According to The Buoys, “Holding On” is about realising you deserve to find happiness in life, even if it’s not meant to be easy all the time.

“It can be hard to know what to do when you feel someone slipping away, when in the past, this usually meant they were walking out for good. This song is about hoping that this time, it’s different,” the band explain.

“Perhaps you used to be the kind of person that would run away or bury their head in the sand with situations like this, when it all gets too hard.

“While you’re hoping their intentions are different to what you’ve experienced in the past, you’re also hoping you yourself are different, and big enough and strong enough now to stick it out and get in the weeds with your true love so that it all works out in the end.”

“Holding On” is the final taste of The Buoys’ forthcoming debut album, Lustre, which will arrive on July 12th.

Lustre will feature previous singles “Check Mate”, “Subject A”, “Guard My Heart”, and “Settle Petal”, and will span several genres, including indie, punk, and alternative.

The Buoys will celebrate their new album on a national tour this August and September. Find tour information here.

Earlier this year, The Buoys decided to embark on a proper Aussie road trip before their performance at Laneway, going from Laneway Sydney to Laneway Melbourne on the Jameson ‘Always on Tour’ bus.

And to celebrate their Sydney to Melbourne journey, Tone Deaf got each member of the band to list their road trip essentials, from podcasts to snacks to even more podcasts.

The Buoys’ “Holding On” is out now. Lustre is out July 12th via Arcadia / Sony.