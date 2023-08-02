The Butterfly Effect are hitting the road to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their landmark debut album, Begins Here.

Released in 2003, Begins Here contained hit singles like “One Second of Insanity”, “Crave”, “Always & Beautiful Mine”, and reached the top 30 of the ARIA Albums Chart.

20 years later, the rockers will celebrate their debut in Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Perth, and Melbourne in February of next year (see full dates below).

The band will perform Begins Here in full for the first time, and will also sprinkle in a selection of other songs from throughout their career.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 10th at 9am local time. The early bird pre-sale begins on Tuesday, August 8th at 9am local time, while fans on the band’s mailing list can access the pre-sale on Monday, August 7th at 9am local time.

Named as one of the top 10 albums of 2003 by Kerrang!, Begins Here earned The Butterfly Effect wide acclaim.

The Butterfly Effect have achieved a debut album which is both brilliant and daring,” hailed musicOMH. “Daring because it manages to be musically illuminating while retaining its heavy rock staples of screaming and angst. They already possess a unique sound, encompassing the melody of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the angst and fury of System Of A Down.”

The Butterfly Effect Begins Here 20th Anniversary Tour

TBE Mailing List pre-sale begins Monday, August 7th (9am local time)

Early bird pre-sale begins Tuesday, August 8th (9am local time)

General sale begins Thursday, August 10th (9am local time)

Ticket information available via destroyalllines.com

Friday, February 2nd (All Ages)

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, February 3rd (All Ages)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, February 4th (18+)

The Basement, Canberra, ACT

Saturday, February 10th (All Ages)

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Saturday, February 17th (18+)

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC