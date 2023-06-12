Another one, sadly, bites the dust. Beloved live music venue The Cambridge Hotel is saying goodbye to Newcastle this month when its current lease expires.

But the venue is determined to go out in style: The Cambridge Hotel Farewell Festival will take place over three nights – June 23rd-25th – and features headliners Illy, Peking Duk, and the one and only Grinspoon.

Add in the likes of 360, Dune Rats, Jack River and Polish Club, and The Cambridge’s swansong should be a weekend Newcastle music fans won’t forget in a hurry.

Adam Newling is also performing at the Farewell Festival, fresh from his own Australian tour, and it’ll be a special occasion for the local boy.

He’ll come armed with hits like “Ocean”, his second mellow song of the year that thoughtfully considers what it feels like to be overwhelmed by life and all its uncertainty.

Ahead of the The Cambridge Hotel’s last hurrah, Tone Deaf asked the indie folk singer-songwriter to tell us about some of the other artists on the Farewell Festival lineup he’s eager to see, which you can check out below.

The Cambridge Hotel Farewell Festival takes place Friday, June 23rd-Sunday, June 25th. Tickets and further information are available via the official website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Cambridge (@cambridgehotel)

Grinspoon

I’ve grown up listening to Grinspoon and they are unreal live. Phil Jamo is so good at rock ‘n’ roll. I’ve heard rumours they are playing a lot of deep cuts live these days and I’m there for it.

Sophiya

Keen to see Sophiya, my mum showed me her music because she sings in both Greek and English and we both love it. I missed her at Laneway so I’m going to see her at the Cambo.

RAAVE TAPES

I LOVE raave tapes!

Press Club

Press Club are so sick. I listened to the Endless Motion album religiously while I was playing through America and really want to see those songs live.

Gooch Palms

Goochies coming back for a night, are yas kidding!